Mookie Betts and Kiké Hernández felt right at home, leading the Dodgers past the Red Sox

Yet despite Betts’ homecoming and the familial atmosphere created by the cross-pollinated Red Sox and Dodgers rosters, Friday was not merely a social occasion for the Red Sox. With the Sox (68-60) clawing desperately to remain in the Wild Card hunt, outcomes mattered more than reunions.

Last Aug. 24, MLB released its schedule for the 2023 season, and with it came the promise of Mookie Betts’ return to Boston on Aug. 25, the superstar’s first visit to his first big league home since the Sox traded him to Los Angeles in February 2020.

Anticipation for Friday’s contest between the Red Sox and Dodgers built for just over a year.

“We’re here to take care of business,” Betts said.

Betts did just that while playing the familiar role of catalyst at Fenway. In partnership with fellow MVP candidate Freddie Freeman (4 for 5), Betts played a key role in a pair of late-game rallies to lead the Dodgers to a 7-4 comeback win, spoiling what had been a half-game of promise for the home team.

Red Sox leadoff hitter Alex Verdugo — the centerpiece of the Sox’ return in the Betts trade — jumped Dodgers starter Lance Lynn’s first pitch of the game, roping a belt-high, 91-mile-per-hour fastball into the Dodgers’ bullpen to give the Red Sox an immediate 1-0 advantage. The Red Sox leadoff hitter took an animated circuit around the bases, turning around to exhort the Sox dugout (“Let’s go!”) while celebrating his 11th homer of 2023.

One inning later, after a leadoff single by Triston Casas, the power surge continued. Trevor Story somehow pulled his hands inside a 94-mile-per-hour sinker that was a couple inches inside and managed the simultaneous trick of barreling the pitch and doing so on a line so it stayed fair, his liner reaching the Monster Seats for a two-run homer, the first longball of the year for Story.

That 3-0 advantage seemed comfortable given the way Red Sox starter Kutter Crawford — inheritor of Betts’ No. 50 jersey — was throwing. The righthander’s five-pitch mix left the Dodgers flailing through five scoreless innings in which he struck out seven.

But with Crawford at 83 pitches through 18 batters, manager Alex Cora elected to bring his starter back out to face the top of the Dodgers order for a third time. That decision proved ill-fated.

Betts led off the inning with a double off the scoreboard in left-center, and Freddie Freeman followed by ripping a single to right to put runners on the corners. Only then did Cora summon Nick Pivetta from the bullpen, but it was too late to prevent the rally from coalescing.

Catcher Will Smith was ready when Pivetta spun a first-pitch curveball, ripping an RBI double down the left-field line, making it a 3-1 game. An RBI groundout by Max Muncy gave the Dodgers a second run. With the infield in, David Peralta grounded out to second, leaving Smith unable to advance as the Sox recorded the second out of the inning.

All that stood between Pivetta — suddenly thrust into the role of middle-innings fireman after months as a starter and bulk innings pitcher — and an escape from the inning: Hernández, who’d been traded to the Dodgers exactly one month earlier after losing a middle-infield Hunger Games with the Red Sox.

But Hernández is no longer the hitter who struggled in Boston for most of this year. He’s cleaned up some mechanical elements in his swing, and has been a solidifying force since (re-)joining the Dodgers. And when Pivetta missed his target with a fastball — intended for the top of the zone, it instead bisected the lower third — Hernández zipped a liner to center for a game-tying, run-scoring single to make it 3-3.

Though Pivetta got out of the sixth without further incident, a pair of walks in the seventh (one to Betts) dropped him on hot coals. The righthander got burned when Freddie Freeman drilled a double — his career-high 48th of the year — to put the Dodgers up, 4-3. Two batters later, Max Muncy ripped another two-bagger down the right-field line to score Betts and Freeman, giving LA a 6-3 advantage.

The Sox chipped back with an unearned run against a tiring Lynn and reliever Brusdar Graterol — initially a part of the Betts trade, the reliever was replaced by Jeter Downs and Connor Wong when the Sox had concerns about the hard-throwing righthander’s medicals — in the bottom of the seventh to make it 6-4.

The Sox nearly rallied against Graterol and the Dodgers in the eighth thanks to singles by Casas and Reese McGuire. Connor Wong, representing the potential tying run, pinch-ran for McGuire.

After Graterol struck out pinch hitter Wilyer Abreu on a 100-mile-per-hour sinker, the Dodgers summoned lefty Alex Vesia to face Verdugo with two outs. Verdugo roped a single to right — but the lumbering Casas was held at third.

Wong, also a part of the Betts trade, didn’t see that Casas had been held. He raced halfway between second and third before realizing his blunder. He briefly engaged in a rundown before accepting the futility of his predicament, with his 9-3-6 putout ending the inning.

The Dodgers added an insurance run in the ninth, a rally that featured a single from the fantastic Freeman — who enjoyed his fifth four-hit game of the season and 28th of his career — a sight producing much delight in a crowd of 35,653 that featured a sizable and vocal contingent of Dodgers fans.

