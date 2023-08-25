Offensive line concerns only grow for Patriots in preseason finale loss to Titans

Reiff did not return to the game, adding to the growing list of injuries on the offensive line. Bill Murray replaced him at right guard.

Early in the second quarter of New England’s 23-7 preseason finale loss against Tennessee, right guard Riley Reiff appeared slow to get up after a 1-yard carry by running back Kevin Harris. Reiff limped off the field, headed straight to the blue medical tent, and eventually walked back to the locker room. He was able to move without assistance while favoring his right leg.

NASHVILLE — The concerns on the offensive line continue to grow for the Patriots.

With two weeks until Week 1, center David Andrews and left tackle Trent Brown are the line’s only healthy starters. Neither suited up Friday, but Reiff started at right guard alongside rookie tackle Sidy Sow — a sign that the Patriots are still looking for clarity on that side of the line.

Reiff, who started training camp playing tackle, recently moved inside as the Patriots try to determine their best combination of players amid multiple injuries.

Left guard Cole Strange, still recovering from a knee injury, did not play in the preseason. The same goes for right guard Michael Onwenu, who returned to practice Wednesday after getting activated off the physically unable to perform list.

Rookie Atonio Mafi, who had been taking snaps with the starting unit at left guard, did not dress Friday for unknown reasons. Interior lineman Kody Russey, tackle Conor McDermott, and tackle Calvin Anderson (non-football injury list) also were absent.

If Reiff misses time, then the likelihood Sow starts Week 1 increases. If Strange and Onwenu are not ready for Week 1, then the Patriots will be forced to turn to the unproven likes of Murray (a defensive tackle turned guard) or 2022 sixth-round pick Chasen Hines.

The improvements under new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien are real, but the team desperately needs consistent and competent pass protection for the progress to show. The Patriots should keep a close eye on which tackles become available following cutdown day.

Other notes and observations from Friday’s preseason finale . . .

2. Rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez participated in warmups after he came up limping late during Wednesday’s practice. Gonzalez hopped off the field and did not return, though the session was nearing its end at the time of his injury. He did not take any snaps Friday — few of the starters did — but that he warmed up is a promising sign for Week 1. A prolonged absence would have further tested the depth of New England’s cornerback corps, which has remained without veteran Jonathan Jones for almost a month.

3. Of the 17 Patriots not spotted on the field, Mafi, linebacker Chris Board, and special teamer Matthew Slater were the unexpected absentees.

Tight end Hunter Henry did not participate in warmups, which was not a surprise after he got banged up and couldn’t finish Wednesday’s practice. With Mike Gesicki (shoulder) also recovering from an injury, the Patriots need to proceed cautiously. Backups Matt Sokol and Anthony Firkser do not offer nearly the same value.

Rookie wide receiver Demario Douglas also did not suit up after being limited in practice this week. Douglas, a training camp standout, took just five offensive snaps this preseason. Given the minimal action, his regular-season role bears watching.

Others absent: cornerback Isaiah Bolden (concussion), wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (upper body), wide receiver/running back Ty Montgomery (leg), safety Cody Davis (physically unable to perform list), and defensive end Trey Flowers (PUP).

4. There were multiple plays Friday night cornerback Jack Jones would probably like to have back. In the first half, Jones was in coverage for two big receptions (22 and 30 yards). He was also flagged for defensive pass interference, which led to a 32-yard gain, and got stiff-armed while trying to tackle Titans running back Tyjae Spears.

Jones, who said he hopes to be available for Week 1 amid his ongoing legal situation, has had an up-and-down summer. During some practices, he breaks up passes and flashes his talent as a member of the starting defense. During others, including one that he left early, his emotions seem to get the best of him.

If Jones is able to play, the Patriots will need him to step up. He is likely the next man up on the perimeter, behind Jonathan Jones and Gonzalez.

5. Rookie linebacker Marte Mapu made his debut Friday. Mapu started the game, finished with four defensive tackles, and played on special teams. Although the performance was relatively quiet, it was important for Mapu to get some snaps during a game after spending the majority of the summer in a red non-contact jersey.

6. While Onwenu, linebacker Josh Uche, and safety Kyle Dugger are all eligible for contract extensions, another member of the 2020 draft class has quietly started to make waves. Linebacker Anfernee Jennings, selected in the third round out of Alabama, looked effective both stopping the run and rushing the passer Friday.

Jennings did not have a significant role in his first three years — he missed the entire 2021 season on injured reserve — but he could be a productive contributor on the edge.

7. There’s no doubt the Patriots have found their punter of the future. Rookie Bryce Baringer has already displayed his impressive leg strength, averaging 60 yards per punt against Green Bay. On Friday, he also showcased his impressive touch, landing the ball inside the 10-yard line when the Patriots had possession at Tennessee’s 48. Baringer’s ability to flip a field will be advantageous.

8. Bailey Zappe played quarterback for the majority of the night, with Trace McSorley coming in for just one series in the second quarter and Malik Cunningham coming in for the final series of the game. Cunningham spent most of his night at wide receiver, but also took two snaps under center in the third quarter, rushing for 5 and 8 yards. (The second play was called back because of an illegal formation penalty.)

If the Patriots choose to carry a third quarterback on their 53-man roster, they would be able to designate him as their emergency option on game days. This player would only be permitted to enter the game if the starting and backup quarterback are both injured or disqualified. Cunningham, for example, could not be used on gadget plays in this situation.

