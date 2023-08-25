Padres pitcher Robert Suárez suspended 10 games for banned sticky stuff, appeals ban

Suárez appealed the discipline to John McHale Jr. , a special assistant to baseball commissioner Rob Manfred . Any suspension will be delayed while the appeal is pending.

The penalty was announced by MLB senior vice president for on-field operations Michael Hill .

NEW YORK — San Diego Padres reliever Robert Suárez was suspended for 10 games by Major League Baseball on Friday, the sixth pitcher penalized for using banned sticky stuff.

Suárez was ejected Wednesday for having sticky stuff on his left wrist and arm before he threw a pitch in the eighth inning against Miami. Suárez denied using any banned substances, saying he only had sunscreen on his arm because it was a day game.

“We were doing a routine check,” crew chief Todd Tichenor said. “We deemed it was too sticky, very sticky, and he was ejected from the game.”

After MLB began cracking down on foreign substances in June 2021, Seattle’s Héctor Santiago and Arizona’s Caleb Smith served suspensions for sticky substances.

Mets pitchers Max Scherzer and Drew Smith were suspended this season along with Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán.

Shohei Ohtani in Angels lineup

Shohei Ohtani was scheduled to bat second as the designated hitter for the Angels against the Mets in New York on Friday night in the first game after Los Angeles said the two-way star had torn an elbow ligament.

Los Angeles said Wednesday that Ohtani will not pitch again this season because of the torn ligament in his right elbow.

Ohtani had Tommy John surgery in 2018 after his AL Rookie of the Year season. He planned to seek a second opinion before deciding if he’d have Tommy John surgery again as he enters free agency this offseason.

“He’s going to play. So, as far as a second opinion goes, they’re still working on that,” general manager Perry Minasian said. “Him and his representation are going to come up with a plan but as we sit here today he’s going to play until he tells us he’s not.”

Ohtani left Wednesday’s start against Cincinnati after 26 pitches.

Los Angeles put three-time AL MVP Mike Trout back on the injured list because of his fractured left hamate bone, a move retroactive to Wednesday, and recalled outfielder Trey Cabbage from Triple A Salt Lake.

Trout missed 38 games, returned Tuesday, then felt sore Wednesday and didn’t play in the doubleheader.

Schmidt’s father flies Yankees

The New York Yankees’ charter flight to Florida on Thursday had a familiar name in the cockpit.

Captain Schmidt, as in Delta pilot Dwight Schmidt, the father of Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt.

“It was a lot of fun,” Clarke Schmidt said before Friday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. “I mentioned it to a few guys and then we got there, it kind of like spread like wildfire. It was kind of like interactive a little bit. A lot of guys got to see things they never got to see as far as like going up to the cockpit. Guys got to see some cool things.”

Clarke Schmidt has flown with his father before but said it was first time he has been in the cockpit with him.

Dwight Schmidt has occasionally been assigned to fly the Yankees.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone volunteered to join the flight crew.

“We were in Atlanta, I got to go on a flight simulator where he was my trainer,” Boone said. “That was pretty cool.”

Clarke Schmidt said it was probably one of the team’s better flights as far as turbulence goes, but that his teammates were hypercritical on the landing a little bit.

“He mentioned that we had crosswind,” Clarke Schmidt said. “But for the most part it was smooth sailing.”

Clarke Schmidt is scheduled to start Saturday night’s game against the Rays.

Jones to officially retire

Five-time All-Star Adam Jones is going to retire with the Orioles next month. The 38-year-old Jones hasn’t appeared in a big league game since 2019. The Orioles announced in a social media post that they plan to honor Jones on Sept. 15.

Jones spent 11 of his 14 MLB seasons with the Orioles. He collected 1,781 hits, 263 homers, 866 RBIs and 875 runs in 1,613 games with the franchise. For his major league career, Jones finished with 1,939 hits, 282 homers and 945 RBIs.

Jones also spent two seasons with the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan. He became known as “Mr. Thanksgiving” in 2021 for hitting a winning homer in the ninth inning of Game 5 of the 2021 Japan Series on the American holiday.







