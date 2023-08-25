Game 129: Dodgers at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Sox return home after going 6-4 on their road trip to host the Dodgers for a three-game series. It will mark the return of Mookie Betts to Fenway Park . The 2018 American League MVP is hitting .310 with 34 homers and 89 RBIs, top five in all three categories. He went 7 for 8 with three RBIs from the leadoff spot Thursday in two victories over the Guardians.

The Red Sox pounded the Astros, 17-1 , in Thursday’s finale to salvage a split of their four-game series in Houston. Rookie Wilyer Abreu went 4 for 5 with a walk and four RBIs. Alex Verdugo (4 for 7, 2 RBIs) and Connor Wong (4 for 6, homer, two RBIs) matched Abreu’s four-hit performance.

While the Red Sox pulled to within 3½ games of the final wild card with Thursday’s win, the Dodgers are 30 games above .500 and in first place in the National League West, 12 games ahead of the second-place Diamondbacks.

Friday night’s game will be streamed on Apple TV+.

The series marks the continuation of a pivotal stretch for the Sox. After this weekend’s series, the Sox will again face the Astros, this time in a three-game series at Fenway beginning Monday.

Lineups

DODGERS (78-48): TBA

Pitching: RHP Lance Lynn (6-9, 6.47 ERA)

RED SOX (68-60): TBA

Pitching: RHP Kutter Crawford (6-6, 3.66 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: Apple TV+, WEEI-FM 93.7

Dodgers vs. Crawford: Amed Rosario 3-8

Red Sox vs. Lynn: Triston Casas 2-3, Rafael Devers 4-15, Adam Duvall 3-13, Reese McGuire 2-8, Trevor Story 1-7, Justin Turner 3-9, Alex Verdugo 0-2, Connor Wong 0-2, Masataka Yoshida 0-3

Stat of the day: The 24 hits the Red Sox mashed on Thursday were a season high, with eight players recording at least two.

Notes: Crawford pitched 5⅓ no-hit innings before allowing a home run to the Yankees’ Aaron Judge in his latest start, on Saturday at New York. That was the only hit he allowed while walking two and striking out five in six innings en route to an 8-1 win. … Lynn is 3-0 with a 1.44 ERA in four starts (25 innings) since joining the Dodgers from the Chicago White Sox in a July 28 trade. The righthander has allowed a total of one earned run over his past three outings.

Follow Andrew Mahoney @GlobeMahoney.