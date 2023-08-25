Watch: Peter Abraham and Conor Ryan discuss roster decisions for Patriots, Mookie’s Fenway return, and more on Boston Globe Today

On Friday’s installment of Boston Globe Today, Peter Abraham and Conor Ryan joined host Chris Gasper to discuss the hot topics surrounding the Boston sports scene.
Topics include whether Malik Cunningham will be on the roster for the Patriots, are the Red Sox worth watching down the stretch, and revisiting the Mookie Betts trade.
Watch the full episode in the video player above, or check out individual segments from today’s sports show as well as previous features from the show on the Boston Globe Today web page.
Boston Globe Today airs weekdays at 5 p.m. on NESN, and streams on the NESN 360 app and BostonGlobe.com. The Monday through Thursday shows focus on news and human interest stories, with Fridays devoted to sports.
Advertisement