Kremlin dismisses speculation linking it to Prigozhin’s death as ‘lies’

‘’We need to cover this topic based on facts,’’ Peskov said, condemning what he called ‘’lies’' about the incident in the West. ‘’There are not many facts. They are to be found out in the course of investigative actions. Yesterday the president said he was waiting for the results of the investigation, which will be completed in the foreseeable future.’’

After President Vladimir Putin referred to Prigozhin in the past tense Thursday as a ‘’talented man’' who ‘’made mistakes,’’ Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov talked about the ‘’tragic deaths’' of the passengers of the Embraer jet that crashed Wednesday in the Tver region of Russia, ‘’including Yevgeny Prigozhin.’’ All 10 people onboard died, including three crew members.

The Kremlin on Friday curtly dismissed rampant speculation that it had ordered the killing of Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin as ‘’all lies,’’ stating that an investigation was underway to establish the cause.

Advertisement

The often acerbic Kremlin spokesman ridiculed speculation in the West that presented the crash ‘’from a certain angle’' as an assassination ordered by Putin.

Among Russia’s elite, however, many believe the crash was Kremlin-instigated.

Peskov also denied that Putin met with Prigozhin shortly before the Wagner chief’s presumed death, after a report on a Telegram channel known for leaks from Russian security agencies claimed that it had taken place.

The suspected assassination has cowed Russia’s elite, with many seeing it as a sign that any perceived disloyalty — or even dissent about the war — will not be tolerated in Putin’s increasingly authoritarian state, with its long history of jailing, killing, or poisoning its critics.

US officials said it was possible that Prigozhin’s jet was destroyed by an explosion aboard, noting that there was no sign of a missile launch targeting the plane. Similar theories swirled on Russian Telegram channels, focused mainly on the possibility that explosives were planted on the jet.

Advertisement

Putin made his first comments Thursday about the plane crash, which is believed to have also killed other senior members of the Wagner Group, effectively decapitating a force that was once central to Russia’s war in Ukraine and still has fighters deployed across Africa and the Middle East. Putin paid condolences to the victims’ families, but said a full investigation would ‘’take time.’’

Prigozhin’s press service has not confirmed his death, although some Wagner-affiliated Telegram channels have been mourning his demise.

Russian Telegram outlet E112News, which focuses mainly on crime and accidents, aired video of members of the Russian investigation team, some wearing camouflage, attaching chains to a wing of the downed jet and dragging it roughly out of the forest, bumping against trees, as workers tossed loose fragments onto the wing.

The wing and landing gear were found just under two miles from the main crash site, suggesting that the plane broke up in the air. The wing appeared to have little or no shrapnel damage. The pieces were then wrapped in canvas and loaded onto trucks.

The US government’s initial assessment was that Prigozhin was probably killed in the crash, the Pentagon said Thursday. Brigadier General Patrick S. Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, declined to address whether the US government believed Prigozhin was assassinated, saying ‘’we’re continuing to assess the situation.’’

Despite the Kremlin’s efforts since June to destroy Prigozhin’s reputation and portray him as a greedy rogue out to make money in the war, spontaneous memorials continued to spring up across the country on Thursday and Friday, featuring photographs of the leaders, Prigozhin and his operations commander Dmitry Utkin. People placed flowers and Wagner flags on the displays in a sign of the group’s reputation in Russia as the country’s most capable assault force.

Advertisement

Although Putin has moved to reassert control after the rebellion, Wagner’s lingering popularity remains delicate for the Kremlin, given the widespread speculation within Russia that Putin was behind the deadly crash.

Pro-Kremlin analyst and former Putin adviser Sergei Markov said Putin’s positive remarks Thursday about Wagner, and to a lesser extent Prigozhin, were designed to remove suspicions within Russia that he was behind the plane crash.

‘’There are spontaneous memorials to Prigozhin and Utkin all over the country,’’ Markov wrote on Telegram, adding it was obvious that ‘’Prigozhin is a people’s hero. He was truly loved. You can’t organize something like this.’’

Globally, he added, ‘’Wagner and Prigozhin are the main manifestation of the strength of Russia and the Russian people, which is seen in the world in the Ukrainian crisis.’’ But he insisted that Putin could successfully co-opt Wagner’s popularity and its heroic reputation as an effective military force.

‘’If the funerals of Prigozhin and Utkin and other Wagner leaders are public, then they will turn into a huge manifestation of people’s support for Putin’s political course for the forceful confrontation between Russia and the West and the forceful liquidation of the neo-Nazi Russophobic regime in Ukraine,’’ Markov maintained.