Through pop-ups, an Afghan family forges a path forward

It is the beguiling fragrance of kabuli pulao, Afghanistan’s national dish. Customers eager for a taste wedge into the crowded dining room, where sisters Maryam and Sadaf are serving the raisin- and almond-festooned rice. (Their last name has been omitted to protect relatives who remain in the Afghan region.) They have also prepared a salad of diced cucumber and tomato; potato-stuffed sambosa turnovers; vegan and chicken versions of korma, the curried stew; and komoch naan, a patterned flatbread pocked with black nigella seeds.

There is a line outside Fiore’s Bakery, a Jamaica Plain spot known for its pastries and vegan-friendly sandwich menu. But tonight there is something different in the air: cumin, cardamom, savory fried onions, and sweet glazed carrots.

This pop-up dinner is a reminder of how far they have come from their homeland, and a sign of how much they want to make their way here. It is a fund-raiser for what they hope will become their family’s brick-and-mortar restaurant. It would be one of very few places serving Afghan food in the Boston area, joining The Helmand in Cambridge and Ariana in Brighton. Afghans are a small slice of Boston’s populace, but after the return of the Taliban to power in Afghanistan, their numbers here are growing. And with numbers comes a stronger cultural presence — evident, in the best-case scenarios, in more opportunities to share delicious meals.

Mother Shahzada, brother Jamal, and sister Tameena make up the rest of the operation. Maryam, 25, is the head chef of the family. Her prior experience was as a home cook, preparing feasts for relatives and friends in Afghanistan, where her father worked with the previous government and the Americans. When the Taliban took power in August 2021, the family had to flee. Now they are scattered all over the world. This part of the family relocated to Boston with the help of a volunteer sponsor circle; the father, four sisters, and a brother are currently in other locations including Buffalo, Germany, and Afghanistan.

“When I come here, I can be safe,” says Sadaf, 18, a high school student and the family’s most fluent English speaker. “Now I can go out. I have my freedom. Before I cannot go out.”

At the refugee camp in Abu Dhabi that was their waypoint for nearly a year, they began selling stuffed flatbreads to fellow Afghans. Here, pop-ups are a way for them to raise money for rent and other living expenses, as well as to meet people in the community. They hosted their first events in the spring, on the patio of the Brendan Behan Pub in JP.

Sambosas served during an Afghan pop-up dinner in July at Fiore’s Italian Bakery. The event was a fund-raiser for a refugee family hoping to start a food business in Boston. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

It is a story repeating itself elsewhere in Massachusetts: A Boston Globe story in March focused on an Afghan family in Northampton also offering pop-ups. Food has always provided a natural path to entrepreneurship for immigrants.

“People come to the United States and want to share their culture. It’s history, it’s celebration. It’s powerful for people to come here and share their history and also feel grounded in their community,” says Jen Faigel, executive director of nonprofit food-business incubator CommonWealth Kitchen. It’s practical, too. “It is a great equalizer. You don’t need fancy degrees to start a food business. English does not have to be your first language. We are all connected with food. There’s such joy in it, as hard as it is. The never-ending work to be successful in the food industry is daunting.”

That it is. The Helmand has been going strong for almost 30 years, and Ariana for 13. But other Afghan restaurants have been less successful, with several shuttering over the years. Boston isn’t the Bay Area, where there’s a Fremont, Calif., neighborhood referred to as “Little Kabul.” Shahzada and her children are among roughly 70,000 Afghans who came to this country under humanitarian parole, a temporary status allowing them to live and work in the United States. About 2,000 of those refugees arrived in Massachusetts between Oct. 1, 2021, and Sept. 30, 2022, according to state data. It is a substantial boost in the Afghan population in this area.

Afghani pulao, a dish consisting of steamed rice mixed with caramelized carrots and raisins, served during an Afghan pop-up dinner at Fiore’s Italian Bakery in July. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

“When we moved to Boston back in the mid-’80s, there were only like 10 to 15 families,” says Baheja Rostami, a business analyst for the Department of Revenue and co-owner of Ariana with her chef husband, Najeeb. “Before [2021], we had a very small population. We were always looking for families to connect.”

Since arriving here at the age of 11, she has watched attitudes toward Afghan cuisine change. When she was a child, she was sometimes teased for her “weird” food, and neighbors would decline offers of food because it contained spices. “As time passed by, with different cultures coming in — not just Afghans, Chinese, Indian — it just opened up so much. Now it’s funny when I hear people saying turmeric is so good for you, ginger is so good for you. Come on! We grew up with this stuff,” she says, laughing.

At Ariana, she has sensed a shift in customers’ attitudes since the Taliban takeover in 2021. “After what happened during the whole chaos, we felt our customers were more supportive to us than before. We felt like they understood what we were going through,” she says.

Context matters. Ariana opened in 2010, as the US war in Afghanistan and the Sept. 11 attacks neared their 10th anniversaries. Today’s diners arrive with very different images in their heads: of people like them trying to escape Afghanistan after the fall of Kabul, some clinging to the sides of planes as they took off.

Najeeb Rostami, owner of Ariana, waits on a table at his restaurant on Friday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

“What changes people’s taste? Relationships,” says Frederick Douglass Opie, a professor who specializes in food history at Babson College. “A group large enough comes into your community, you start getting exposed to their food, you get off the train and smell amazing wafting smells: ‘What’s that?’ That causes you to go to this restaurant or this food truck, now things start changing.”

One can see the relationships forming in real time over kabuli pulao at the Jamaica Plain pop-up. Customers show the sisters pictures from their phones, ask to trade contact information, and marvel at the flavors of the food. The warmth and support Rostami refers to are palpable here.

It is a long road from Afghanistan to Boston, from pop-up to restaurant. It is struggle enough to secure housing: The family has already had to move once. They are waiting to learn whether they can stay here permanently, whether they can bring their father to join them. But they’ve come this far.

“Inshallah, we will start a business in Boston,” Sadaf says.

To get on the mailing list for pop-ups and updates, email jpafghankitchen@gmail.com.

Homemade pastry shells, rice baked with lamb shanks, and trout are served at Ariana, a family-owned Afghani restaurant located in Brighton. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

