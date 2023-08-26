Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: A black-crowned night-heron in Pittsfield, an alder flycatcher in Washington, and a yellow-bellied flycatcher at the Jug End State Reservation in Egremont.

Coastal migrating shorebirds and increasing numbers of warblers from various areas are among the dominant bird species being reported. Unfortunately it appears that all the excitement created by the vagrant lesser sand-plover in Mashpee during the past couple weeks is over as the bird has apparently moved on.

Bristol County: Two soras at the Egypt Lane Ponds in Fairhaven, and two Caspian terns, a great cormorant, a Tennessee warbler, and a Cape May warbler at Gooseberry Neck in Westport.

Cape Cod: A continuing American avocet at Wood Neck Beach in Falmouth, a Baird’s sandpiper at South Cape Beach in Mashpee in the vicinity of the New Seabury Country Club, a buff-breasted sandpiper and 120 American oystercatchers at Morris Island in Chatham, two little blue herons at Forest Beach in Chatham, a dickcissel in Centerville, as well as four common gallinules, 14 American coots, and 18 ruddy ducks in South Monomoy Island.

Essex County: At least six yellow-crowned night-herons at Perkins Park in Newburyport, an orchard oriole at the Allyn Cox Reservation in Essex, a marbled godwit on the flats along the Great Neck causeway in Ipswich, and a buff-breasted sandpiper and a Western sandpiper at Plum Island.

Franklin County: Continuing numbers of red crossbills foraging on the pitch pines at the Montague Plains Wildlife Management Area in Montague.

Hampden County: Two stilt sandpipers, a short-billed dowitcher, and a red-necked phalarope all at the Longmeadow Flats in Longmeadow.

Hampshire County: Four sandhill cranes in the East Meadows in Northampton and four more cranes at Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary, as well as four common nighthawks, two yellow-bellied flycatchers, and four Cape May warblers at Quabbin Park Cemetery in Ware.

Martha’s Vineyard: A marbled godwit at Eel Pond in Edgartown and a yellow-crowned night-heron at Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary.

Middlesex County: An American coot on the campus of The Rivers School in Weston, an early white-throated sparrow and two blue-gray gnatcatchers at Great Meadows National Wildlife Refuge in Concord, the continued presence of a summering dark-eyed junco in Lexington, a ring-necked duck at Shannon Beach in Mystic Lakes State Park, and a Cape May warbler at Nobscot Scout Reservation in Sudbury.

Nantucket: A Hudsonian godwit at Polpis Harbor and a yellow-crowned night-heron at Coskata Pond.

Norfolk County: A Baird’s sandpiper at the Marina Bay spit in Squantum, a clapper rail in the Squantum Marshes, a little blue heron and a yellow-crowned night-heron at Squantum Point Park, a lesser black-backed gull at Great Pond in Randolph, a Tennessee warbler at Moose Hill Wildlife Sanctuary in Sharon, and a dickcissel heard calling in flight at Sandy Beach in Cohasset.

Plymouth County: Three continuing sandhill cranes at Burrage Pond Wildlife Management Area in Hanson, a lark sparrow at Daniel Webster Wildlife Sanctuary in Marshfield, two Western sandpipers at Plymouth Beach, a bay-breasted warbler and a hooded warbler at the Manomet Bird Observatory, two cliff swallows at Manomet Point, a little blue heron at Halfway Pond in Plymouth.

Suffolk County: A Baird’s sandpiper at Winthrop Beach, a pileated woodpecker, a chestnut-sided warbler, and a Cape May warbler at Franklin Park, and two red-shouldered hawks at the Wetlands Urban Wilds Park in Roslindale.

Worcester County: 14 common mergansers in Petersham near Fishing Area 3 at Quabbin Reservoir, four Bonaparte’s gulls were tallied along the Dana shoreline in Petersham, two black vultures seen soaring over Mount Wachusett in Princeton, as well as a cerulean warbler and two Cape May warblers at the Moose Hill Wildlife Sanctuary in Paxton.

For more information about bird sightings go to www.massaudubon.org.