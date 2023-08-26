Joy alongside gravitas at second annual Ukrainian festival in Boston

The second annual festival drew thousands to Boston University’s campus for an afternoon of Ukrainian music, dance, and cultural traditions.

A youth dance troupe leaped and twirled to folk music, clad in vibrant, embroidered traditional dress. Hundreds crowded around the main stage to watch, many decked out in blue and yellow face paint. Beside them, a jumbo Ukrainian flag made from blue and yellow balloons waved in the breeze.

Ukrainian pride was on full display Saturday at the Boston Annual Ukrainian Festival.

Organized by the nonprofit Sky Philanthropy, the event was also a fund-raiser to support Ukrainians in the ongoing war with Russia. Between a silent auction and dozens of food and craft vendors, organizers said they hoped the event would raise $100,000 to support Ukrainian children and soldiers.

“Ukraine right now is at the forefront of the world, fighting for democracy and freedom,” said Olga Lisovska, one of the cofounders of Sky Philanthropy, who is from Ukraine but now lives in Newton. “We want them to know that we understand, appreciate, and we stand with them.”

Many of the wares for sale offered uplifting messages about Ukraine’s prospects of winning the war.

At Lena Neruk’s tent, patrons could purchase a blue and yellow “smell of victory” candle, or a glass ornament spelling out “freedom” in Ukrainian.

“We believe that freedom is the most important,” said Neruk, president of New Hampshire-based philanthropy organization Dobro New England. “No matter what, we’re going to win the war.”

Natalia, a Kyiv-born refugee who moved to Watertown last year, offered buyers a literal piece of Ukraine in her earrings, which she makes by hand using jewels and amber mined in that country.

The proceeds go to support her father and nephews, who are still in the country’s war-torn capital.

“Life gave me lemons, and I try to make lemonade out of it,” said Natalia, who declined to give her last name, through a translator. “Never, never, never give up.”

Though the event drew many Ukrainian Americans from across New England, it was also intended to draw a connection between Ukrainian culture and all Bostonians — one of the festival’s taglines was “Strong as Bostonians, brave as Ukrainians.”

Performers with Kalynon’ka, a Ukrainian dance group from Stamford, Conn, wait in the shade for their next performance. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Organizers hoped the festival would help locals “get to know our culture and enjoy, because it’s very bright and colorful and authentic,” said Natasha Sky, the other cofounder of Sky Philanthropy. “And to unite all of the communities — American, Ukrainian — so that we get more support for Ukraine.”

“[People] think about Ukraine just with the war happening,” Neruk said. “We want to show a different side of it.”

Attendees at the festival praised its programming for providing a glimpse into Ukrainian traditions.

“[The vendors] are very open and telling me about their culture,” said Bianca Ortiz, a graduate student at Boston University. She especially enjoyed watching the youth dance troupe, noting that Russia has tried to suppress Ukrainian customs. “I’m really glad that they’re teaching them that at a young age.”

Still, there was a somber undertone running throughout the revelry.

As a Ukrainian singer took the stage to sing a melodic, traditional song, Sky’s voice caught with emotion.

“It’s a very meaningful song about the mothers and the children, and Ukrainians are big on protecting their families,” she said. “And right now, we cannot protect every family.”

Neruk said a bomb recently hit just two blocks away from her father’s home in Ukraine.

“It’s a beautiful country, beautiful people,” she said. “Every life matters.”

Ilya and Nataliya Toumilovich, originally from Ukraine, had their photo taken by their daughters Alisa and Anna. Erin Clark/Globe Staff













