Kingston man shoots bear after it allegedly attacked goat

A Kingston man shot a black bear after it allegedly attacked his goat Friday afternoon, according to the Kingston Police Department.

Just before 3 p.m., police responded to Hawthorne Road for a report of a black bear attacking a resident’s goat, police said. The man tried to scare the bear away, but the bear “postured up” toward him, according to police.

The man reported that he was “in fear of being attacked,” so he shot the bear with a firearm, police said.