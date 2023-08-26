Man dies after falling from Portsmouth, N.H., parking garage following alleged assault, police say

A man died after falling from a parking garage in Portsmouth, N.H., while fleeing a group of men who had allegedly assaulted him outside a bar, police said.

Officers went to Hanover Street at 12:52 a.m. Saturday in response to a report of an assault involving multiple people between the Portsmouth Gas Light Co., a restaurant and entertainment venue with a nightclub upstairs, and a city parking garage nearby, the Portsmouth Police Department said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Witnesses told police that the confrontation began in the nightclub, where the group was yelling at the victim and his friends, police said. When the victim left the club, he was allegedly followed and assaulted by the group near the entrance to the Hanover Garage, according to police.