Man dies after falling from Portsmouth, N.H., parking garage following alleged assault, police say

A man died after falling from a parking garage in Portsmouth, N.H., while fleeing a group of men who had allegedly assaulted him outside a bar, police said.
Officers went to Hanover Street at 12:52 a.m. Saturday in response to a report of an assault involving multiple people between the Portsmouth Gas Light Co., a restaurant and entertainment venue with a nightclub upstairs, and a city parking garage nearby, the Portsmouth Police Department said in a statement posted on Facebook.
Witnesses told police that the confrontation began in the nightclub, where the group was yelling at the victim and his friends, police said. When the victim left the club, he was allegedly followed and assaulted by the group near the entrance to the Hanover Garage, according to police.
The victim managed to escape and went into the parking garage, where at least one person from the group allegedly followed and continued to chase him, according to police. The victim continued to flee and attempted to climb onto the rail of the parking garage, where he fell onto the Hanover Street sidewalk below.
The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said. Police did not say how far he fell.
The man’s death is under investigation by the Rockingham County Attorney’s office and the Portsmouth Police Department, the statement said.
Police ask anyone with information to call Dave Kearny, captain of the department’s investigative division, at 603-610-7511.
