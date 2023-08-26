Officials warn people to avoid parts of Charles River, Boston Harbor, after sewage discharges

Boston public health officials warned citizens to avoid parts of Boston harbor and the Charles River after heavy rains caused sewage discharges into the water Friday morning.

The public is urged to avoid the water around Jeffries Point in East Boston until Sunday at 11 a.m., and around Prison Point in Charlestown until Sunday at 12:40 p.m., according to a notice from the Boston Public Health Department.

Both waterways may be contaminated with bacteria and other pollutants from stormwater runoff and untreated waste water, making swimming, boating, and fishing potentially hazardous for 48 hours after the overflow event.