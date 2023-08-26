Seven people shot during J’ouvert celebration Saturday morning in Dorchester, police say

Police were at the scene of the shooting at 10 Talbot Ave. immediately after it occurred at 7:44 a.m., Boyle said.

The shooting victims, who were transported to hospitals in Boston, suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a Boston police spokesperson.

Seven people were shot and wounded early Saturday morning on Talbot Avenue in Dorchester amidst large crowds of people celebrating J’ouvert, according to Boston police.

“Several arrests have been made, multiple firearms recovered,” Boyle said in a brief phone interview. “It’s a very active scene.”

J’ouvert is an early morning celebration that precedes the city’s traditional day-long Caribbean Carnival.

J’ouvert, which means “daybreak,” comes after a night of parties, and includes a parade, with people dancing to the sound of drums.

The annual celebrations have been marred by violence in previous years.

Dawnn Jaffier, 26, was shot in the head and killed in 2014 when she was in the middle of crossfire from a gang-related shooting, officials said at the time. In 2015, a man was killed in a shooting before the J’ouvert celebration.

Last year, a man was shot and suffered serious injuries during festivities following the Caribbean Carnival parade.

