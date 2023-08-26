Suspicious death at Durham, N.H., home under investigation

Local and state authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a man at a home in Durham, N.H., according to the office of New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.
The man, whose identity was not released, died at a home at 98 Bennett Road, the attorney general’s office said in a statement Saturday.
The circumstances surrounding the death are under investigation by members of the attorney general’s office, State Police, and the Durham Police Department, according to the statement.
In a brief phone call, Senior Assistant Attorney General Peter Hinckley said more information is expected to be released Sunday, following a scheduled autopsy.
Investigators believe all parties involved have been identified and there is no threat to the general public, according to the statement.
