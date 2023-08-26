Victim taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after Dorchester shooting

A person was shot in Dorchester on Saturday night, Boston police said, about half a mile from the shooting scene where eight people were wounded early Saturday morning.
Police responded to a report of a person shot near 656 Blue Hill Ave. about 8:50 p.m., said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, the department’s lead spokesperson.
The victim, whose identity was not released, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, he said. Police and EMS remained at the scene scene, Boyle said shortly before 9:20 p.m.
The incident remains under investigation and no arrests have yet been made, Boyle said.
The person was shot roughly 13 hours after eight people were wounded in a shooting near 10 Talbot Ave., as crowds were gathering along the route of an annual Caribbean celebration.
One person received serious injuries in the early morning shooting, which police said was not connected to the throngs celebrating J’ouvert but instead was from an altercation from two groups nearby, the Globe reported.
Two people were arrested in connection to the Talbot Avenue shooting.
