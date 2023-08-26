Victim taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after Dorchester shooting

A person was shot in Dorchester on Saturday night, Boston police said, about half a mile from the shooting scene where eight people were wounded early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a report of a person shot near 656 Blue Hill Ave. about 8:50 p.m., said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, the department’s lead spokesperson.

The victim, whose identity was not released, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, he said. Police and EMS remained at the scene scene, Boyle said shortly before 9:20 p.m.