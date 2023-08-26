Firefighters douse Maui brush fire that prompted evacuations near site of deadly Lahaina blaze

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — A brush fire burned 10 acres on Saturday and prompted Maui authorities to evacuate residents from a neighborhood of Lahaina, just a few miles from the site recently ravaged by blazes, before firefighters brought it under control.

Firefighters doused flames from above using a helicopter and with hoses on the ground, said John Heggie, a spokesperson for Maui County's Joint Information Center.

Maui County said in an Instagram post that the fire no longer posed an active threat but firefighters were working in the area and evacuees should stay clear until it was safe to return.