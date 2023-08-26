Shooting that followed fight on street in Pasadena, California, wounds 5

PASADENA, Calif. — Five people were wounded Friday night in a shooting on a street in Pasadena, California, that followed a fight, authorities said.

Pasadena Police Department Lt. Monica Cuellar said officers found the victims on the 100 block of east Orange Grove Boulevard around 7:30 p.m., KNBC-TV reported.

Four victims were transported to a hospital and the fifth went to a hospital without assistance, the station reported. The conditions of the wounded were not immediately known.