Bailey Zappe’s struggles dispell the notion of a quarteback battle, so now it’s all up to Mac Jones to direct Patriots

And even though such circumstances would normally preclude snap judgments, we can be comfortable drawing at least one conclusion: Zappe Fever is officially over. In other words, the Patriots better hope reports of Mac Jones’s improvement are real, because any notion there was an actual quarterback battle this summer were disproved by Zappe’s struggles in Tennessee, a reminder that Bill O’Brien’s retooled offense is best entrusted to the third-year Alabama product, Jones.

Even by the low bar set in a preseason finale, the Patriots’ loss to the Titans Friday night was a pretty dismal affair, with the combination of sweltering heat and injuries along the offensive line making for a particularly ugly offensive output.

Remember the little-known backup QB who surprised the NFL and jolted the Patriots with some high level play last season after Jones got hurt? No longer working with the benefit of surprise, that version of Zappe looked nothing like the starting QB Friday night who floundered behind a makeshift line, fumbled three times, lost one of those on a strip sack, and finished 8-of-15 passing for 57 yards. Zappe was sacked four times, and perhaps most surprisingly, was thrown back into the game in the second half after third-stringer Trace McSorley took a few snaps, only giving way to longshot rookie free agent Malik Cunninhgam, who also took some early second-half snaps, for the final drive of the 23-7 decision.

“That was kind of, I think, the head man’s decision,” Zappe said after the game. “I just do whatever I’m told. Whenever they put me out, they put me out. When they told me at halftime I was going back in the third quarter, I was ready to go out.”

As Bill Belichick explained it Saturday morning, “we wanted to get Trace some snaps as well earlier in the game, not just wait till the end, play Malik a little bit too. It was mostly a Bailey game, but we wanted to give the other two quarterbacks some opportunities as well.”

Zappe is likely still ensconced as the No. 2, though his training camp numbers (30-for-51 passing, 253 yards, 1 TD, 5 sacks, 3 fumbles) were uninspiring. And he didn’t do a lot with the “mostly Bailey” game he played Friday.

But now the ball goes back to Jones, and the real work for the season begins.

Not surprisingly, Belichick’s next day press conference included as many questions about the Eagles as it did about the Titans, with the looming specter of an opening game against last year’s Super Bowl runner-up taking center stage. Dorothy, we’re not in training camp anymore.

“We’ll take a closer look at the Eagles, we’ve seen a little bit of them from the preseason, but right now the big thing for us is to get our team established, our roster established, figure out what the Patriots are doing to prepare for the 2023, 17-game schedule,” Belichick said.

“We’ve got the coming week here to work on other things that will hopefully be foundational for us going forward. Philly is certainly on the horizon, part of the emphasis, but other things are more generic, season-planning things, not necessarily specific to the Eagles game.”

The biggest looming problem remains the offensive line, and an in-game injury to projected starter at right guard Riley Reiff only muddles the picture more. Heading toward the opener with only two regular starters healthy and without question — center David Andrews and left tackle Trent Brown, neither of whom played Friday — the rest is a veritable free for all. Rookie tackle Sidy Sow started on the right side against the Titans, and could be pressed into an immediate NFL career if the veteran plug-in Reiff is unable to go.

With no clarity on whether Michael Onwenu’s recent return from the PUP list means he might be ready to play Week 1 and with no updates on the status of left guard Cole Strange, who is still recovering from a knee injury, the starting lineup could include the likes of converted defensive lineman Bill Murray, rookie Atonio Mafi or last year’s sixth-round pick Chasen Hines.

None of which bodes well for Jones, considering how porous the gaps were in front of Zappe on Friday. To his credit, Zappe did not pass the blame.

“It’s football. Stuff is going to happen. People are going to be switching in and out,” Zappe said. “It’s my job, the QB’s job, to go out and play football. And today, there was some good, some bad. I definitely could have done better with some of those things. But, it doesn’t matter who’s out there. It’s a matter of execution. That directly reflects on us as quarterbacks.”

I’ve used this space before to declare the NFL as a quarterback league, where having a stud under center solves so many problems up front, where the presence of Jalen Hurts in Week 1, or Josh Allen, Tua Tagovailoa and now Aaron Rodgers in AFC East games, are consistent reminders of how many good QBs are in today’s game. But good QBs can only go as far as their offensive lines let them, and if the Patriots don’t see significant improvement there, it’s going to be a lot more of the RPO, hot-read, quick-screen devices to try and hide the line’s shortcomings.

As Zappe’s struggles made clear Friday night, it’s up to Jones now to make it work.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her @Globe_Tara.