With a postseason vibe being felt at Fenway Park, Red Sox hang on to beat Mookie Betts, Dodgers

Friday, too, but that was more so for Mookie Betts and his return to a place where his name became famous within the baseball landscape.

This is what the Red Sox are chasing.

Betts was greeted by another standing ovation before his first at-bat Saturday. But when the game settled, and the playoff hopes returned, the Dodger Blue saturated within the crowd was replaced with definitive cheers for the local group.

So, even with Betts at the plate in the ninth with the bases loaded following a two-out walk by John Schreiber, the Red Sox fans had finally moved on from its homegrown talent, urging Schreiber, instead, to close the deal.

Betts crunched a 1-0 sinker to the warning track in center field, the collective air — for a moment at least — snatched from Fenway. But Adam Duvall hauled in Betts’s drive and, thus, allowed for a celebratory eruption from the fans after the Sox secured the 8-5 win.

Betts led off the contest with a double against James Paxton. The Sox starter, looking to redirect his imperfections from his last start against the Astros where he surrendered seven runs in just four innings, was in for another long — but short — day on the hill.

But Alex Verdugo and the offense would pick Paxton up. Facing Los Angeles lefthander Julio Urias, Verdugo went for his third consecutive trip around the bases from the leadoff spot in three games in the home half of the first.

Both starters would make it through the next two innings unscathed, but a walk to Amed Rosario and a stolen base put Paxton in a bind. The next hitter, Kiké Hernández, moved Rosario to third on a ground out, and then the defense came back to bite Paxton. He induced a Chris Taylor grounder which should have been an easy double-play ball, but shortstop Pablo Reyes couldn’t get the ball out of his glove cleanly on the transfer, leading to a rushed and errant throw to first by second baseman Luis Urias. What should have been an inning-ending double play to end the inning was, instead, a run to put the Dodgers ahead, 2-1.

The offense again came through for Paxton when Justin Turner tied the game in the fourth with a solo shot.

Nevertheless that was short-lived, too, following a Max Muncy two-run homer in the fifth that chased Paxton from the contest with four runs (all earned) attached to his bill and five walks.

The Red Sox charged ahead, however, in the sixth on a three-run homer by Duvall and Reese McGuire’s RBI single.

Turner’s RBI single in the seventh gave the Sox a two-run cushion and the lead grew to three in the eighth when Luis Urías hit into a fielder’s choice with the bases loaded.

