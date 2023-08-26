Live (batting practice) from Fenway Park, it’s Kenley Jansen! Red Sox closer ‘great’ after testing hamstring.

Jansen finished his live BP session without incident and said he would be ready to pitch Sunday.

Throwing to a couple of hitters at Fenway Park before the Red Sox played the Dodgers, the closer felt, would give him a good gauge pertaining to just how well he felt after leaving Wednesday’s contest in Houston due to right hamstring tightness.

“We checked all the boxes,” Jansen said. “I was sitting 92-94 [miles per hour] with no adrenaline. I’m pretty wrapped up right now. They also gave me some medication to relieve the stress in that [hamstring] area.

“I’m feeling great.”

The Red Sox certainly could use Jansen.

After Jansen was removed from the contest against the Astros, Nick Pivetta had to pick up that ninth inning, after having pitched five innings in relief three days earlier. The inevitable fatigue for Pivetta came Friday against the Dodgers when the reliever squandered a 3-0 lead in the sixth, allowing Los Angeles to tie the contest.

Considering how Jansen walked (hobbled) off the field in Houston, the fact that he will avoid the injured list — a scenario that very much felt like a possibility — is very good news for the Red Sox.

“We checked this box today and everything felt great,” Jansen reiterated. “I feel great and we’ll be ready for tomorrow. I just wanted to let it go at game speed to see if the hamstring would grab again. Thank God it didn’t grab.

“We’ll be ready.”

Good to see the guys in Dodger Blue

Jansen was on the field early to greet some of his former Dodgers teammates and members of the staff. Jansen spent 12 seasons in the majors with Los Angeles and 17 years in the organization after signing out of Curacao as a free agent catcher in November 2004.

“It’s definitely emotional still,” Jansen said. “You watch a team you played with for so long. It’s great. But life is on the other side. I love being here in Boston. The fans are great.

“Everybody here is great. I just can’t wait for us to just keep playing good and see the winning side and see the fans on the winning side. I think we just have to keep chipping away.”

Yoshida sits this one out to start

Masataka Yoshida was not in the lineup against Dodgers lefthander Julio Urias. Yoshida has struggled as of late, batting just .219 with a homer and a .524 OPS in his last 16 games.

“He’s been off mechanically,” manager Alex Cora said. “If you take a look at his walk rate, right? He’s only walked once in August and that’s not him. There was at-bat Friday where [Justin Turner] made an out on two pitches and [then Yoshida] swung at the first pitch. We want him to be more aggressive but the at-bat is a lot different lately than early in the season. [Back then] he was able to take two strikes backtrack the baseball and hit it the other way like in his last at-bat Friday [for a lineout]. That was more him than we’ve seen [as of late].

“It’s just one of those things where you keep working with him.”

With Yoshida sitting, Rob Refsnyder started in left field.

Story closer to full-time duty at SS

Trevor Story was the designated hitter for the middle game of the series. Cora said he feels as though Story is getting close to playing shortstop on a daily basis … There’s a very strong chance righthander Corey Kluber (shoulder) is done for the season. Kluber just began playing catch, but Cora noted the team is running out of games and days until the end of the season … After taking Urias deep, right fielder Alex Verdugo is the only player in Red Sox history to lead off three consecutive games with a home run.

Advertisement

