Nothing lucky about it: No. 13 Notre Dame opens college football’s season with rout of Navy in Ireland

Notre Dame (1-0) scored at will by air and on the ground against the Midshipmen (0-1), improving to 3-0 all-time against Navy in Dublin games.

DUBLIN — Sam Hartman threw for four touchdowns in his Notre Dame debut and the No. 13 Fighting Irish routed Navy, 42-3, Saturday in a season-opening victory in Ireland’s capital.

Hartman connected with Jaden Greathouse on two scoring strikes, the second a 20-yard reception that made the score 35-0 early in the third quarter and kept the Irish offense perfect at that point — scoring touchdowns in their first five possessions.

The Irish quickly eased fears about another possible slow start after going 0-2 to open last season.

After touchdowns runs by Audric Estimé and Jadarian Price, Hartman’s first TD pass went to Greathouse, who caught a deep ball at the 5 and took it in for a 35-yard scoring play and a 21-0 lead. That drive was a no-huddle special requiring just 1:52 and four plays to go 78 yards.

Navy followed with its best drive before stalling at Notre Dame’s 20. On a fourth-and-4, kicker Evan Warren was wide right on a 37-yard field goal attempt, leaving Hartman with 1:55 on the clock.

Hartman, a grad transfer who set ACC records at Wake Forest, ended Notre Dame’s nearly flawless first half with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Thomas.

Notre Dame’s sixth drive ended when new kicker Spencer Shrader missed a 42-yard field goal attempt in the third quarter.

Hartman hit Deion Colzie in the flat for a 25-yard touchdown pass that made the score 42-0 early in the fourth quarter.

After pledging to open up its offense a bit from the triple option, Navy attempted just one pass in the first half — when starter Tai Lavatai threw incomplete on a fourth-and-3 from Notre Dame’s 37 under pressure from Jack Kiser.

Navy avoided the shutout when Warren kicked a 30-yard field goal with 3:37 to play.

Estimé led the Irish rushing attack with 95 yards on 16 carries.

Lavatai finished 3 of 6 for 43 yards. Alex Tecza led Navy with 38 yards rushing on eight carries.