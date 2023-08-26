Patchwork lineup not enough for Revolution in 1-0 loss in Montreal

The Revolution hoped a long layoff would allow them to recover from injury in preparation for a stretch run. Instead, the Revolution visited CF Montreal with a patchwork lineup and fell 1-0 Saturday night in their first MLS contest in nearly three weeks.
Both teams struggled offensively, and it took until the 86th minute for defender George Campbell to finish a Lassi Lappalainen cross at Stade Saputo.
The Revolution (12-5-7, 43 points), playing without Gustavo Bou, Andrew Farrell, and DeJuan Jones (all injured), plus goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic (transferred to Chelsea FC), had a six-game unbeaten streak snapped.
Montreal (11-12-2, 35 points) scored after the Revolution surrendered a corner kick when Earl Edwards Jr. and Matt Polster failed to connect on a goal kick. After defending the corner, the Revolution failed to stay compact, leaving Lappalainen open for a cross from the right.
Lappalainen helped change the dynamic as a second half substitute, threatening on the left wing. Polster, replacing Jones at right back, mostly stayed with Lappalainen, but lost possession despite not being under pressure before the goal.
The Revoluiton created their best chances in the first half. Carles Gil set up Damian Rivera for a shot that went wide in the fifth minute. In the 30th minute, Gil had a close-in right-footer blocked, then sent a 45-yarder off the top of the crossbar.
The Revolution, who extended their road winless streak to eight games, play host to the New York Red Bulls Wednesday.