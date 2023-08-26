Patchwork lineup not enough for Revolution in 1-0 loss in Montreal

The Revolution hoped a long layoff would allow them to recover from injury in preparation for a stretch run. Instead, the Revolution visited CF Montreal with a patchwork lineup and fell 1-0 Saturday night in their first MLS contest in nearly three weeks.

Both teams struggled offensively, and it took until the 86th minute for defender George Campbell to finish a Lassi Lappalainen cross at Stade Saputo.

The Revolution (12-5-7, 43 points), playing without Gustavo Bou, Andrew Farrell, and DeJuan Jones (all injured), plus goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic (transferred to Chelsea FC), had a six-game unbeaten streak snapped.