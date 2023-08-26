Patriots start early, cut defensive tackle Carl Davis

The Patriots got started early on their cuts, parting ways with defensive tackle Carl Davis.
“It’s been a fun three years,” Davis posted Saturday on Instagram. “I definitely am grateful for the opportunity here in New England”
Davis, 31, played in 33 games over the past two seasons. He was on the field for 19.4 percent of the defensive snaps last season, year, recording 11 tackles and one sack.
The defensive line is a fairly deep group, with Christian Barmore, Deatrich Wise, Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, Daniel Ekuale, and rookie Keion White. With Davis gone, 2022 sixth-round pick Sam Roberts has a better chance of making the 53-man roster.
The Patriots still have 35 cuts to go before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline.
