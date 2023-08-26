Rays’ Tyler Glasnow takes no-hitter into sixth as Yankees’ spiral continues

“Definitely feel-wise, like not really there,” Glasnow said after throwing 49 of his 85 pitches for strikes. “I think it was more like an effectively wild game. It just kind of felt all over the place.”

Glasnow had allowed just two baserunners on walks before DJ LeMahieu lined a single to right-center with one out in the sixth on the righthander’s 77th pitch.

Tyler Glasnow took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, and the AL wild card-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the struggling New York Yankees, 3-0, on Saturday.

Tampa Bay has just one no-hitter. Matt Garza accomplished the feat against the Detroit Tigers at home on July 26, 2010.

Advertisement

Glasnow (7-4) struck out five and walked two in six innings.

“I didn’t think he was dominant today, like we’ve seen him at times,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “I actually thought we had for the most part a lot of competitive at-bats. I don’t think we chased him out of the zone very often. We hit some balls on the button, but obviously weren’t able to do much against him and that’s a product of him.”

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Glasnow has gone six or more innings in a career-best seven consecutive starts.

“He’s an incredible talent, and when he’s on as we’ve seen, it’s really good,” Tampa Bay outfielder Josh Lowe said.

Robert Stephenson and Jason Adam each worked a perfect inning before Pete Fairbanks allowed a LeMahieu single in the ninth en route to his 17th save, finishing a two-hitter.

Chris Gasper: Red Sox refuse to let playoff hopes die Share WATCH: Write or Wrong: Host Chris Gasper says the Sox still have a path to the playoffs despite being left for dead after the trade deadline.

Clarke Schmidt (8-8) gave up three runs, one earned, and six hits in 6⅔ innings as the last-place Yankees lost for the 11th time in 13 games.

Schmidt ended his career-high 99-pitch outing by striking out René Pinto to complete a nine-pitch at-bat.

“He definitely did his job, and gave us a chance,” Boone said.

Advertisement

It’s the fourth time in the last 10 games that the Yankees have been held to two hits or fewer.

The Rays played strong defense behind Glasnow, including a nifty pick by third baseman Isaac Paredes on Gleyber Torres’ one-hopper in the fifth.

Tampa Bay has won 17 of 26 following an MLB-worse 5-15 stretch from July 1-26.

The Rays took a 2-0 lead in the second on sacrifice flies by Harold Ramírez and Jonathan Aranda. Lowe made it 3-0 on a third-inning RBI double off the wall that center fielder Harrison Bader lost in the roof.

Yankees star Aaron Judge went 0 for 4 with a strikeout after striking out four times in a series-opening 6-2 win on Friday night.