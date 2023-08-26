Game 130: Dodgers at Red Sox lineups and notes

Former Red Sox Mookie Betts and Kiké Hernández starred for the Dodgers in their returns to Fenway — one of which was more anticipated than the other — as the Sox opened the series on the wrong foot Friday.
James Paxton has the ball on Saturday afternoon looking to even the series. The big southpaw is coming off one of his worst starts of the season, having given up seven runs (six earned) in just four innings of work in a loss against the Astros on Monday.
Julio Urías will take the mound for the Dodgers; the lefthander tossed two scoreless innings at Fenway in 2019, and appeared in each of the first three games of the 2018 World Series against the Sox.
Lineups
DODGERS (79-48): TBA
Pitching: LHP Julio Urías (11-6, 4.15 ERA)
RED SOX (68-61): TBA
Pitching: LHP James Paxton (7-4, 3.79 ERA)
Time: 4:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Dodgers vs. Paxton: Mookie Betts 6-24, Kiké Hernández 1-2, Max Muncy 1-3, Amed Rosario 2-4, Will Smith 0-3, Chris Taylor 1-3
Red Sox vs. Urías: Adam Duvall 1-7, Rob Refsnyder 1-2, Pablo Reyes 0-3, Trevor Story 2-18, Luis Urías 2-6
Stat of the day: The Dodgers are 20-3 in August.
Notes: The Red Sox had won five of their past seven games before falling on Friday, a stretch that featured a 17-1 win at Houston in which they set season-high marks for runs and hits (24) ... Paxton has pitched at least five innings in 13 of his 17 starts this year. He has been excellent at home this season, pitching to a 2.58 ERA in 38 ⅓ innings; in two career starts against the Dodgers, he is 1-0 with a 4.85 ERA in 13 innings ... Urias, the reigning National League ERA champion, has pitched seven innings in back-to-back outings, matching his career high. Last Saturday against the Miami Marlins, he yielded one run on five hits and no walks with five strikeouts. He is 4-0 with a 2.03 ERA in five starts since his last loss, on July 19 at Baltimore.
