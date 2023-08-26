Game 130: Dodgers at Red Sox lineups and notes

Former Red Sox Mookie Betts and Kiké Hernández starred for the Dodgers in their returns to Fenway — one of which was more anticipated than the other — as the Sox opened the series on the wrong foot Friday.

James Paxton has the ball on Saturday afternoon looking to even the series. The big southpaw is coming off one of his worst starts of the season, having given up seven runs (six earned) in just four innings of work in a loss against the Astros on Monday.

Julio Urías will take the mound for the Dodgers; the lefthander tossed two scoreless innings at Fenway in 2019, and appeared in each of the first three games of the 2018 World Series against the Sox.