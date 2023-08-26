Revolution make Djordje Petrovic transfer official; add veteran Tomas Vaclik, extend Earl Edwards Jr. to bolster keeper corps

This year, Petrovic has recorded seven shutouts as the Revolution (12-4-7, 43 points) stand in second place in the Eastern Conference with 11 games remaining in the season.

The Revolution acquired Petrovic last season after setting up the transfer of Matt Turner to Arsenal. Petrovic, 23, bolstered the struggling back line but the Revolution failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since Bruce Arena became sporting director/head coach in 2019.

Djordje Petrovic will be missing for the Revolution’s stretch run after his $17.2 million transfer to Chelsea FC became official Saturday. But the Revolution have been preparing for Petrovic’s departure, and announced the signing of Czech goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik, along with a contract extension for Earl Edwards Jr.

Edwards, 31, who has a 2-1-1 record in all competitions this year, was set to start in goal for the Revolution at CF Montreal Saturday night.

“Earl is a talented and dependable goalkeeper who brings leadership to our club on the field and in the locker room,” Revolution technical director Curt Onalfo said in a news release. “With Earl’s experience in our league and abilities as a goalkeeper, his continued presence in New England will be an asset to the Revolution.”

Vaclik, 34, could join the Revolution for home games against the New York Red Bulls Wednesday and Austin FC next Saturday. Vaclik, a free agent after playing for Huddersfield Town in England’s League Championship last season, has totaled more than 500 appearances with first division clubs in five countries. Vaclik captured the 2020 Europa League with Sevilla; the 2013-14 Czech League title with Sparta Prague; three Swiss Super League championships with FC Basel 1893; and the 2022 Greek Super League title with Olimpiacos.

Vaclik “brings vast experience to our goalkeeping corps and has been tested in several of Europe’s most competitive leagues,” Onalfo said. “His international resume and technical skillset will make Tomas a valuable addition to our team.”

Vaclik, listed at 6 feet, 2½ inches, and 190 pounds, made his Czech Republic debut in 2012 and has totaled 54 national team appearances. Vaclik last played in a 4-1 Czechia win over Montenegro on June 20.