For Shawsheen, first preseason football scrimmage against Chelmsford counted for a lot

CHELMSFORD — After the first day of practice, the next most anticipated day during the high school football preseason is the first live scrimmage, and a chance to hit an opponent in a different-colored jersey.

While most teams opt for 10 offensive plays per series before flipping over to the defense, as opposed to a true game scrimmage, it still presents a chance for a team to compare itself to someone else.

While the scoreboard was not in operation at Chelmsford’s Simonian Alumni Stadium on Saturday, don’t think the players from Shawsheen weren’t keeping score.

“The first scrimmage of the year is always great, but I’m a Billerica kid, so coming into Chelmsford and finally beating them [was great],” said Sid Tildsley, Shawsheen’s junior quarterback/safety. “I haven’t played them since Pop Warner. We really took it to them today.”

Tildsley showed off his arm by throwing three touchdown passes on the Rams’ first 10-play offensive series. It gave a glimpse of why expectations at Shawsheen are so high following a 12-1 season and appearance in the MIAA Division 5 state final.

“We chose a scrimmage that would put us through a test quickly, which would make us have to get going quickly on Day 1,” said Shawsheen coach Al Costabile, who enters his 32nd year. “That’s a formidable opponent over there.”

He was particularly impressed with the offensive line’s pass blocking, giving Tildsley clean looks to find Evan Galanis, Ryan Copson and Dyllon Pratt on his three scoring tosses.

Costabile pointed out an asterisk to Shawsheen’s success, noting the absence of Chelmsford’s highly-touted two-way lineman Thomas Brown, a 6-foot-4-inch, 280-pound junior who was injured in practice on Friday.

With the field cut in half, each series started at the 40-yard line with coaches stationed at midfield, giving the varsity and junior varsity squads the chance to work simultaneously.

“It’s the time to teach the fundamentals,” said Costabile, whose team opens the season Sept. 8 in Bedford. “You’ve really got to teach, and you’ve got to get them in shape while you’re teaching them, and you want to teach everybody, not just focus on one group.

“It’s your chance to teach, you don’t always get that chance during the regular season.”

The Lions were edged out for the Merrimack Valley Conference’s Small Division title by Billerica on Thanksgiving and reached the Div. 2 quarterfinals in an 8-3 campaign, but must replace 19 seniors from a year ago.

“Offensively, we’ve been slow as far as putting stuff in so that we can be right, and as you saw today, we’re unprepared for a team what the kind of skill and physical toughness and defense that they play,” said Chelmsford coach George Peterson, whose team will open the season Sept. 8 by hosting Londonderry, which won the New Hampshire Div. 1 title in 2021 and lost in the final last season.

“Offensively, they’re in the same boat we were last year, returning a million starters. They were able to throw the kitchen sink at us and we haven’t run that stuff against our [No.] 1s. We didn’t game plan for them. They’re a great team, but holy smokes, they’re going to beat some teams up in Division 5.”

How teams schedule their preseason varies from coach to coach.

Many will opt for a neighboring school that plays in a different league or try to find an opponent that runs a type of offense that they will see during the regular season, especially true for a double wing or wing-T opponent.

For Peterson, the scheduling of a preseason opponent is predicated on how many returners from last year’s team is back on his roster.

“We’re taking it a lot slower because there’s a huge learning curve for a lot of these guys,” Peterson said. “We have kids who have never played the offensive line that are now being rotated in because of necessity.

“Planning the preseason is totally based off of what we’ve got returning and what we’ve got to learn.”

North Reading coach Ed Blum tried to get his team to have a bit of time together by hopping the ferry to Nantucket, only to have the threat of inclement weather cancel Saturday’s plans.

“Early on, we always try to do team bonding stuff, getting the kids around each other off the field,” said Blum. “That trip to Nantucket is a long day, so typically we would scrimmage down there and then go down to the beach and hang out as a team. Getting everyone reps and getting that team bonding.”

While Norwell’s John Willis, who will be entering his 30th season as the school’s basketball coach, is in his second season leading the football team. In basketball, Willis has maintained the same opponents on the hardwood, always opening with South Shore Voke while also playing Cardinal Spellman and Whitman-Hanson.

“In football, especially in small schools, your numbers are up and down, you have to avoid getting into a knockdown, drag-out battle with someone with bigger numbers than you, where you can get beat up before the season starts,” Willis said. “In basketball, you don’t worry about that as much.”