UMass football matches last season’s win total with win over New Mexico State in 2023 opener

Phommachanh ran 26 yards on a fourth-and-seven play midway through the fourth quarter to set up a 10-yard touchdown run by Lynch-Adams that gave the Minutemen a 10-point lead. On New Mexico State’s ensuing possession, defensive back Isaiah Rutherford intercepted a pass and returned it 55 yards to give UMass a 34-17 lead with 6:40 remaining.

The Minutmen equaled last year’s win total with the victory in the first matchup on the 2023 calendar after going 1-11 in ‘22.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Taisun Phommachanh passed for 192 yards and added a rushing touchdown, Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns, and UMass defeated New Mexico State, 41-30, in a season opener Saturday night.

The back-to-back touchdowns came after New Mexico State drew within 20-17 on a 42-yard deep ball from Diego Pavia to Trent Hudson, who made a leaping grab in front of a teammate for the touchdown. The Aggies connected on another deep route, Pavia throwing 40 yards to Jordin Parker to make it 34-24 with 4:35 remaining.

UMass added a 21-yard touchdown run by Lynch-Adams two plays after a fumble by Pavia that was recovered by Billy Wooden at the NMSU 24.

New Mexico State added a 1-yard scoring pass from Pavia to Hudson on the game’s final play.

Phommachanh, a transfer who previously played at Georgia Tech and Clemson, completed 10 of 17 passes. He added 92 yards on the ground.

UMass will be back in action Saturday at Auburn.

Pavia went 16-for-27 passing for 248 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

New Mexico State’s Monte Watkins, a sprinter on the MSU track team, scampered 80 yards for a touchdown that tied the score at 7 in the second quarter. Watkins finished with 95 yards rushing on two carries.

The Aggies were coming off a promising 7-6 season in 2022 that included a victory over Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl.