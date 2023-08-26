Will the Patriots keep both kickers in the rock-solid Nick Folk and the rookie Chad Ryland?

“You know, we haven’t kicked a field goal in preseason, so it’s all been touchdowns and no field goal attempts,” Belichick said Saturday. “We’ve had plenty of them in practice, so that’s what we have to go off of.”

The Patriots had just one field goal attempt — a 44-yard-make by Nick Folk in the opener — which was apparently so unmemorable that even coach Bill Belichick forgot it happened.

NASHVILLE — The three preseason games helped the Patriots gain clarity on several positions except for one: kicker.

Belichick’s point still stands: The Patriots will have to rely on practices to determine how to move forward at kicker. With Tuesday’s cutdown deadline looming, Folk and rookie Chad Ryland each have a case to make for the starting job.

Advertisement

Asked about how the lack of in-stadium, in-game kicks affects the competition, Belichick shrugged.

“Generally speaking, that would work out over the course of three games, but it didn’t,” he said. “Nothing we can do about that.”

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Folk, 38, has stayed consistent since signing with the Patriots in 2019. He made 92.5 percent of his field-goal attempts during his first two seasons, his only misses coming from at least 45 yards. Folk’s accuracy dipped to 86.5 percent last season, though he stayed perfect from inside 40 yards.

Ryland has occasionally struggled with accuracy. During one recent practice, he hooked three straight field goal attempts to the left. Last season at Maryland, Ryland connected on 82.6 percent of his attempts.

But there’s no doubt that Ryland, 23, boasts a stronger leg than Folk. He also has primarily handled the kickoff duties, recording five touchbacks on seven kickoffs.

“They’ve both had really good camps, so that’s a pretty tight competition,” Belichick said.

The Patriots traded up to select Ryland in the fourth round, making him the team’s highest drafted specialist under Belichick. If they decided to release Ryland, he would be subject to waivers and, given some of the dire kicking situations across the league, another team probably would snag him.

Advertisement

So, the question is: Do the Patriots feel comfortable enough to transition to Ryland? If not, will they choose to retain Folk as insurance?

Belichick did not rule out keeping two kickers on the 53-man roster. That option is the only way to guarantee retaining both players.

If released, Folk would not be subject to waivers because he has more than four years of NFL experience. He could choose to stick with the Patriots on the practice squad, but another team could offer him a better opportunity. The Cowboys, for example, would be a great fit because Folk’s wife and three children live full time in Dallas.

If Folk signs with the practice squad, he would be eligible for only two elevations to the active roster on game day. In 2021, the Patriots chose undrafted rookie Quinn Nordin over Folk for the initial 53-man roster. Folk was signed to the practice squad and was elevated to the active roster for both Weeks 1 and 2.

Nordin, who did not attempt a field goal during a regular-season game, was then placed on injured reserve, paving the way for Folk to become the starter.

Perhaps the Patriots engage in some roster shenanigans as they did in 2021. Perhaps they give Ryland the reins and take what comes with having a rookie kicker. Perhaps they try to trade Folk. Perhaps they actually carry both to start the season.

Advertisement

However it plays out, the Patriots have a tough decision to make.

“There’s a number of things to consider when you look at the whole roster makeup,” Belichick said. “We’ll get into those this weekend and do what we feel is best for the team. That’s all I can tell you.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.