14-year-old boy arrested with rifle in Hyde Park

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on gun charges Friday afternoon in Hyde Park after he was found to be in possession of a semi-automatic rifle, officials said.
That day, officers from the Boston Police Department’s Youth Violence Strike Force were conducting a missing person investigation for the teen, whose name was not released because he is a minor, near 6 Alwin St. when they learned that he also was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant, according to a statement released Sunday by the department.
Officers found the boy and watched as he got into an idling vehicle along with another person and then leave the area, the statement said.
Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and asked the boy to step out. Officers searched the vehicle and allegedly found a Kel-Tec Sub-2000 rifle with 15 rounds in the magazine, according to police.
The boy was arrested at 2:17 p.m. and faces delinquency charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device, according to the statement. The other occupants of the vehicle were released.
The suspect is expected to be arraigned in Suffolk CountyJuvenile Court.
