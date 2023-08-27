41-year-old Durham, N.H., man died of stab wound to neck

A man found dead inside his Durham, N.H., home on Saturday died as the result of a stab wound to the neck, officials said Sunday.

Alexander Talcott, 41, was pronounced dead in his home early Saturday morning, and an autopsy was performed on his body Sunday, according to a statement released by the New Hampshire attorney general’s office.

On Saturday the attorney general’s office said the body had been found at 98 Bennet Road.