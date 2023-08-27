41-year-old Durham, N.H., man died of stab wound to neck

A man found dead inside his Durham, N.H., home on Saturday died as the result of a stab wound to the neck, officials said Sunday.
Alexander Talcott, 41, was pronounced dead in his home early Saturday morning, and an autopsy was performed on his body Sunday, according to a statement released by the New Hampshire attorney general’s office.
On Saturday the attorney general’s office said the body had been found at 98 Bennet Road.
New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval concluded that the death was a homicide and the cause of death was a stab wound to the neck, the statement said. The investigation into Talcott’s death is ongoing, and investigators are working to determine whether the person who stabbed him was acting in self-defense, the statement said.
The parties involved in the homicide have been identified, and officials believe there is no threat to the public. No further information was available Sunday evening.
