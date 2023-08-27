Alia is a kind and helpful 13-year-old

She is sweet, kind, cooperative, and helpful. Alia enjoys arts and crafts and dancing. She recently expressed an interest in joining a drama or theatrical production. Those who know Alia best describe her as being creative and eager to learn.

Alia is enrolled in school. She is invested in her school work and actively participates in school. Alia has built positive relationships with her classmates as well as her teachers.

A two-parent family is preferred for Alia yet she has voiced being comfortable in a single parent home. Hispanic ethnicity is also preferred. Alia can be placed in a home with or without older children in the home. The ideal family for Alia would be energetic, patient, and nurturing. Alia would like to find a family with someone who is able to manage her hair, or is willing to learn!

Alia would like to be placed together with her brother Raul but understands that this may not be possible. If not, Alia would like a family that is able to support her close relationship with Raul and also her relationship with another brother. Alia also has visits with her birth parents four times a year.

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples.

As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees, adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care visit www.mareinc.org . Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) can give you guidance and information on the adoption process. Reach out today to find out all the ways you can help children and teens in foster care.