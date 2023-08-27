Boston community leaders denounce weekend violence

On Sunday, the six men and two women shot during the J’ouvert celebration were recovering, and four people face arraignment Monday in connection with the incident in Dorchester Municipal Court on weapons charges. Saturday night, a man stabbed a person with a screwdriver at about 6:13, and a person was shot around 8:50, both on Blue Hill Avenue, according to police.

Community leaders on Sunday denounced the violence in Boston over the weekend that left eight people injured in a shooting Saturday during an early morning J’ouvert celebration and two more injured in attacks that night.

“We need more community police officers, and police need much more of a direct relationship, connection with the communities,” said the Rev. Dieufort Fleurissaint, a prominent Haitian activist in Boston who leads the non-profit True Alliance Center, on Sunday. “We need the officers to come into the community so that they can develop this relationship.”

“More relationships built with the community could definitely defray some of the unfortunate acts we’ve been seeing,” he said.

J’ouvert is a traditional daybreak celebration that comes after a night of parties and includes a parade. It precedes the city’s traditional day-long Caribbean Carnival and its parade, which features marchers in colorful, elaborate costumes.

At a press conference Saturday, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox emphasized that the shooting violence did not involve people participating in J’ouvert, but stemmed from an altercation between two groups nearby.

A police report released Sunday on the morning shooting, which occurred about 7:45 a.m. near the corner of Talbot Avenue and Blue Hill Avenue, said about a dozen shots rang out before 8 a.m., sending the J’ouvert celebration into chaos on Talbot Avenue.

“It should be noted that there were 100s of people at the parade who were forced to scatter due to the gunshots,” police wrote in the report.

Police arriving at the scene near the intersection with Blue Hill Avenue found people aged 21 to 43 suffering from gunshot wounds. The report generally characterizes the injuries with the victims’ names redacted.

“Gunshot wounds to the right flank and right arm,” read the description for what appears to be the most serious injury. “Currently in critical condition.”

Three others were shot in the leg, another three had what the police characterized as graze wounds, and the last wasn’t detailed but was not life-threatening.

The effects of the explosion of violence continued to ripple Sunday through Boston, saying that despite it, events like the festival are crucial to the city’s social and economic health.

“This is how the community can get together, especially after COVID-19 for the past three years devastated so many communities and took so many lives,” Fleurissaint said. “Coming together, this is how we strengthen our relationships with each other.”

Some had called for the cancelation of the Saturday afternoon Carnival parade, but organizers and Mayor Michelle Wu said they wanted it to continue.

“We have one of the largest celebrations, one of the longest-running celebrations,” Wu said at the Saturday press conference, and tying it to unrelated violence “can reinforce some harmful perceptions in our community.”

The economic benefit is also important to the city, as many people from around the world come to Boston to celebrate, Wu said.

“It is joyful, it is necessary for the city,” Wu said. “It is really a critical part of our social infrastructure here and community building.”

Gerald Vick and Dwayne Frances, both 30, Sebastian Monteiro Fernandez, 21, and an unidentified 17-year-old are all expected in court Monday, according to James Borghesani, a spokesperson for Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

They all initially face charges around weapons possession, Borghesani said. No one is yet charged with firing a gun during the incident, but the investigation remains ongoing, he said.

Police said they obtained video that showed two other people involved in the gunfire, including a man who was shot in the leg, being helped by an officer who applied a tourniquet. He was identified as Fernandez and “was subsequently arrested for the shooting and is being guarded at a local hospital,” police said on Saturday.

Later, two calls for men with guns resulted in arrests. One was at 9:15 a.m., and the other at 5 p.m. Both of those arrests came in the 500 block of Blue Hill Avenue, a mile away from the shooting.

Two people were stabbed in separate non-fatal incidents, one Friday and the other Saturday night, near the scene of the shooting. One, in the 400 block of Blue Hill Avenue, involved a man stabbed with a screwdriver Saturday night.

On Sunday afternoon, the only sign of the chaos of the previous day was a few short lengths of police crime scene tape that remained tied to a few posts on Talbot Street.

The shooting hadn’t deterred people from coming out to a Sunday morning sidewalk cookout at Harambee Park just a half block down Talbot Street.

It was a cheery atmosphere, with the savory scent of cooking meat and the sound of bursts of laughter. Some people kicked back on folding chairs while others cooked and sold food. A young boy twirled a rainbow umbrella in the sun.

“We came here to relax,” said a man who would only give his first name, Carlos, and who was sitting on a wall with a friend. “Unfortunately that stuff sometimes happens with groups of kids, but we’re here today.”

A short way down, a man who also only gave his first name, Rodney, said, “It’s too bad because it makes people not want to come out here.” Rodney said he’d like to see more of a presence from police walking the beat.

Fleurissaint said Boston has attracted many immigrants, including families with young children, to move into its neighborhoods. Those newcomers should not be afraid in their new homes.

“This should not be taking place in Boston, Boston is such a welcoming city,” he said. “This is not the way life should be, this is not normal for a city like Boston.”

Ruth Zakarin, executive director of the Massachusetts Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence, said the Saturday morning shooting is the second mass shooting in the state this year. In May, Desiderio Arias, 18, was killed and five others were wounded in a mass shooting in Lawrence. Authorities have charged two men, both in their early 20s, in connection with that shooting.

Zakarin said the last two days have been “a really traumatizing weekend” of gun violence for Massachusetts and the country, with what has been called a racially motivated attack in a store in Jacksonville, Fla., Saturday, leaving three people dead.

She said Massachusetts can do more to address access to illegal guns, including tighter regulations around untraceable ghost guns, and greater analysis of data collected from firearms used in shootings.

“Because Massachusetts has lower rates of gun violence than pretty much elsewhere in the country, there can be a sense of ‘We have a handle on this,’ " Zakarin said. “But we don’t, and the trauma of gun violence is still happening.

“And any family left without a loved one at the dinner table, any community left traumatized — that’s a crisis,” she said.

Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com.Follow him @cotterreporter. John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.