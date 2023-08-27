Boston man arrested after screwdriver stabbing in Roxbury

Boston police responded to a report of a person stabbed with a screwdriver near 493 Blue Hill Ave. and allegedly saw Michael Josey, 62, fleeing the crime scene while holding a screwdriver, according to a statement released by the department.

A Boston man was arrested on assault and battery charges Saturday evening after an alleged screwdriver stabbing in Roxbury, officials said.

Josey was arrested at the scene about 6:15 p.m. and charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, according to the statement. The victim, whose identity was not released, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Josey is expected to be arraigned in the Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court. It was unclear Sunday night whether he had hired an attorney.

