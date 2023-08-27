Child injured in Marlborough hit-and-run; SUV driver sought by police

A child on a bicycle was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Marlborough on Sunday morning, and police are seeking the public’s help to identify the driver, according to the Marlborough Police Department.
At around 11:45 a.m., a westbound driver in an SUV hit a child on a bicycle near 300 Boston Post Road East, police said in a statement. The driver then fled the scene, taking a right turn into the back entrance of Ghiloni Park, police said.
The statement did not include the child’s age or the nature of their injuries.
Marlborough Police looking to ID suspect in a hit and run with personal injury in the area of 300 Boston Post Road...Posted by Marlborough Police Department - MA on Sunday, August 27, 2023
Police reviewed security video from the area and believe the SUV is either gray or light green in color and could be a Toyota Highlander, according to the statement.
Marlborough police ask anyone with information on the suspect or vehicle to call Detective Richardson at 508-485-1212 extension 36946.
The Marlborough Police Department and Fire Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
