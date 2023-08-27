Child injured in Marlborough hit-and-run; SUV driver sought by police

A child on a bicycle was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Marlborough on Sunday morning, and police are seeking the public’s help to identify the driver, according to the Marlborough Police Department.

At around 11:45 a.m., a westbound driver in an SUV hit a child on a bicycle near 300 Boston Post Road East, police said in a statement. The driver then fled the scene, taking a right turn into the back entrance of Ghiloni Park, police said.

The statement did not include the child’s age or the nature of their injuries.