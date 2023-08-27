Large fights break out at Boston Common movie theater, South Bay shopping center in Dorchester

Police responded just before 10 p.m. to a report of a fight involving a large group at 175 Tremont St., the address of the AMC Boston Common 19. The scene was still active an hour later, and members of the group involved in the brawl were still present, according to Michael Torigian, a Boston police spokesman. The number of injuries and arrests associated with the fight was not yet known, he said.

An email alert sent out after 11 p.m. Sunday by Emerson College, located on Tremont Street, said the disturbance was ongoing and had moved from Tremont Street to the intersection of Washington and Avery streets, near Emerson’s Paramount Center and Downtown Crossing.

Earlier Sunday Boston police responded to reports of a “large fight” breaking out at 36 District Ave. just before 5 p.m., according to Torigian. The address is that of a Starbucks located within the shopping center at the intersection of District Avenue and Allstate Road.

It was not immediately clear Sunday night how many people were involved or whether anyone was injured. Multiple people were arrested, and investigation is ongoing, Torigian said.

The fight Sunday afternoon is the latest in a string of violent incidents at the shopping center. On August 16, four teenagers were arrested after assaulting another teen in a seemingly random attack at the shopping center, police said.

Six teenagers were also arrested at the shopping center on July 31, after fighting broke out among a group of young people. One officer was head-butted by a teenager during the chaos, and another had a radio stolen, police said.

It was not immediately clear whether the fight on Sunday involved adolescents.

