N.H. white supremacist arrested for failing to register as sex offender

A white supremacist and convicted sex offender in New Hampshire was arrested Saturday after he failed to register with State Police following his release from jail earlier this year, officials said.

Christopher Palermo, 47, of Danbury, N.H., was arrested by New Hampshire state troopers outside a home in Wilmot, N.H., after he failed to register as a sex offender, the US Marshals Service said.

Palermo was convicted of aggravated felonious sexual assault on a minor in 2012. After his release, Palermo was required to report to the State Police to register as a sex offender but had never done so, the Marshals Service said. He was also prohibited from having any guns, authorities said.

Investigators with the Marshals Service learned that Palermo could possess guns and closed Kearsarge Valley Road in Wilmot before approaching the residence, the statement said.

Palermo complied with state troopers’ orders when they found him outside, and “firearms were found on the premises,” the statement said.

Authorities said Palermo displays Nazi symbols, including swastikas, on his body and is tied to the Brothers of the White Warrior prison gang, as well as an undisclosed motorcycle gang.

It was not immediately clear Saturday night whether Palermo had an attorney.

