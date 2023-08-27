Salem man, 20, dies in single-vehicle crash

A Salem man died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening, officials said.
The driver, identified as 20-year-old Kory Ouellette, was traveling on Puritan Road when he crashed at 6:18 p.m., Salem police said in a statement. Ouellete later died from his injuries, police said.
The department declined to release further information about the circumstances of the crash.
The crash is under investigation by Salem police detectives and the State Police Accident Reconstruction Team, the statement said.
