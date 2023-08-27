Woody Kaplan, an activist ‘unafraid to stand up for the unpopular,’ dies at 80

His causes and beliefs were another matter. But even while vigorously advocating for civil liberties — regardless of their popularity or lack thereof — he wanted others to bask in the applause.

“He really liked staying in the background and keeping his name out of the papers,” said his wife, the writer Wendy Kaminer .

A fan of reading obituaries, Woody Kaplan would nonetheless have preferred to avoid being the subject of one. The spotlight held no allure.

“Woody thought it was a good thing when people took credit for his work and his ideas because that meant they had taken them on as their own and would carry them on,” Kaminer said. “He would say, ‘That’s the way the work gets done.’ That degree of selflessness and dedication to a cause is really unusual.”

A successful real estate developer until he decided 30 years ago that he had made enough money to devote himself full-time to political activism and philanthropy, Mr. Kaplan was 80 when he died Aug. 3 in his Boston home, about a year and a half after being diagnosed with cancer.

“Woody was really passionate about standing up for people who didn’t have a voice,” said Shenna Bellows, Maine’s secretary of state, who counted him as a key mentor. “He was unafraid to stand up for the unpopular.”

A partial list of civil liberties and causes he stood for includes marriage equality, LGBTQ+ rights, reproductive rights, atheism, and First Amendment rights for people who say things you hate to hear.

With quips and wit that illuminated his beliefs and deflated opposing arguments, he also took on those who, like him, were comfortably affluent.

Mr. Kaplan thought he and everyone else who is wealthy should pay higher taxes. When federal income and investment tax rates were raised for rich Americans in 2013, he thought the effort fell short.

“I’m disappointed that they’re not going up more,” Mr. Kaplan, who was part of the national fiscal responsibility group Patriotic Millionaires, told the Globe.

At various times, he also held leadership or national board roles for organizations such as the American Civil Liberties Union, Defending Rights & Dissent, and the Secular Coalition for America.

He had led Civil Liberties List, a political action committee, and was on the advisory board of the Godless Americans Political Action Committee, though he knew that nonreligious advocacy organization would face challenges giving politicians money.

“I predict that if we decide to support any sitting member of the United States Congress, House or Senate, and send them a check supporting their re-election, we’ll get it back,” he said at a 2004 Godless Americans news conference.

“Now that’s a pretty efficient use of money when you think about it,” he said with a smile, pausing to let the audience laugh, “but that will be another denigration of our rights as moral human beings to petition our government for the redress of grievances, a sacred right in the First Amendment.”

In civil liberties, he found the sacred ground that others traveled through church attendance and religious beliefs.

Any detractors would have had a difficult time stereotyping him.

“He was a staunch civil libertarian, not a social justice warrior,” Kaminer said.

Mr. Kaplan “fought for equal legal rights and freedoms. He was a capitalist who believed in somewhat free markets,” she said. “He was a lifelong atheist with a strong anti-authoritarian streak and a passion for free speech and freedom of conscience generally. He didn’t want to tell other people what to say or do and he didn’t want others, right or left, telling him what to say or do. He wanted to be free, and he wanted others to be free as well, to live and love as they chose.”

And though political activism and advocating for civil liberties “can be incredibly serious, one of the great things about Woody is that he never took himself too seriously and had a terrific sense of humor,” said Bellows, who met him years ago when she was a national field organizer with the ACLU’s legislative offices. “Woody always kept that sense of fun and delight.”

Howard Alan Kaplan was born on Sept. 16, 1942, and initially lived in Bangor, Maine, with his mother and maternal grandparents while his father served in the military during World War II.

“That was his base, that was his place of love,” said his sister, Nancy Fischman of Newton, of her brother’s time in Bangor.

Their father, Thomas Kaplan, returned after the war to become an attorney with the Boston firm Goulston & Storrs, and the family moved to Newton.

Mr. Kaplan’s mother, Dorothy Epstein Kaplan, was the source of his nickname. With her Maine accent, Dottie pronounced the second syllable of his first name “wood,” which became Woody.

He was “very sharp, very intelligent” as a youth, Nancy said, but he wasn’t fond of the rules that schools imposed.

The University of Pennsylvania heard about his laissez-faire view of attending classes and withdrew its acceptance. He briefly went to Michigan State University, and then sent Penn a letter that essentially said, “Please get me out of here.” He almost finished a bachelor’s degree at Penn before leaving for political work.

Upon being drafted he enlisted in the National Guard — uncomfortably, because “he was a genuine pacifist and was trained in nonviolence,” Kaminer said of her husband, who volunteered for voter registration drives in Mississippi in 1962 during the civil rights era.

His first marriage, to Susan Colton, ended in divorce. They had two daughters, Abigail Reading, who now lives in Jerusalem, and Emily Karp, who is now in California.

To support his family, Mr. Kaplan turned to real estate, helping develop some of New England’s early malls.

“He was great at it because he was so believable as a salesperson, in a nice way,” said his brother-in-law Steve Fischman, who is vice chairman of the New England Development firm.

“The location of a tenant in a mall is an art form,” Fischman said. “Woody knew which space each tenant should go in, even if they didn’t agree with him.”

Mr. Kaplan’s company, the Kaplan Group, contracted with Fischman’s firm and invested in projects as his business relationship with many clients became friendships.

“If Woody wanted to be your friend,” his brother-in-law said, “it was hard not to be his friend.”

In addition to his wife, daughters, sister, and brother-in-law, Mr. Kaplan leaves 11 grandchildren.

A memorial celebration will be held at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 4 in the Newbury Boston Hotel.

A couple for 28 years, Kaminer and Mr. Kaplan married in 2001.

Though freedom was a key political value, “he always wanted to be attached, and he wanted other people to be free to be attached as well,” she said. “His favorite movie was ‘Love Actually.’ "

Mr. Kaplan’s support of marriage equality was strengthened by his belief that everyone should be allowed to love who they want.

“When he saw couples out in the street, it didn’t matter how old or how young they were. What mattered was that they were holding hands,” Kaminer said. “He would see people engaged in public displays of affection and he would smile and say, ‘They like each other.’ Seeing people holding hands — that made him happy.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.