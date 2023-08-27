You used to see them, now you don’t: In Salem, there’s a magician shortage

He has three ropes in his hand, each one a different length, but if he just tucks this one up here, and this other one over there, and then sprinkles it all with a little bit of abracadabra, they all of a sudden become the same length.

It’s an easy magic trick — a classic called the “professor’s nightmare” — and after performing it, Jensen eagerly explained how it was done. That’s because Jensen is part of a group of magicians who gathered on a recent evening in a basement room at the Beverly Library to attempt perhaps their most difficult trick to date: getting people to want to join them.

Tony Gangi (center) performed a magic trick at a Witch City Assembly magic club meeting as Bill Jenson looked on at left. The meetings was to recruit new members since it has been hurting for members due to its aging base and younger magicians turning to online resources. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

For a half-century, the Witch City Assembly — the Salem chapter of the Society of American Magicians — has been a booming collective of area magicians, a place to learn the craft, share secrets, and mentor the next generation of performers.

But now, a combination of factors — an aging membership, an endless supply of YouTube magic tutorials, and the lingering effects of the long stretch where COVID shut down their in-person gatherings — has the assembly scrambling to survive.

To claw their way back to popularity, they’re hosting a series of recruitment events, like the one in Beverly, to recruit younger members, and reinvigorate any amateur magicians out there with some tricks up their sleeves.

“Nowadays, young people go on the internet to learn magic, but there’s no substitute for having in-person mentors to show you the techniques and provide real-time feedback,” said Jensen, the chapter’s president. “Magic is about performance, and this group is a forgiving audience to provide real-time feedback when you mess up, because you will mess up.”

Peter Jackson asks his rabbit, Peanut, to select a playing card at a Witch City Assembly magic club meeting to recruit new members in Salem. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

So how do you recruit magicians? With magic, of course. And on this night, a half-dozen of the group’s longtime members were armed with pockets full of classic tricks — and some confusingly inventive new illusions.

Let’s start with magician Tony Gangi, an adjunct professor at North Shore Community College, who approaches a man — the only potential recruit to show up — and asks him to pick a card and show it to the audience, but not to his sister, who has tagged along.

“There’s electricity flowing through our bodies all the time, and it’s possible to tap into each other like Wi-Fi,” he said, before asking the sister to focus and guess her brother’s card.

She tries several times and fails to guess the card, the two of clubs. Gangi then asks her to pull her phone out and check her Wi-Fi. Sure enough, every available network is “Tw0_Of_clubs”.

The trick wows his small audience, but the presentation is still a tad rough. It was only the second time he’d performed it, and the first time it had failed miserably. But that’s the point of the club, said Gangi, 52.

“It’s a craft that needs to be practiced like anything else, but practice doesn’t make perfect if you’re practicing something wrong, and that’s why it’s so important to be able to go to a place like this where you can make mistakes,” he said.

There’s an old saying: A magician doesn’t reveal their tricks, but that’s when performing for the muggles. Inside the club, they reveal everything to each other so they can break down the mechanics, offer suggestions, and advance the art. At their monthly meetings, they often have a guest magician give a lecture, perform, then explain the sleight.

“What we’re trying to sell is a love for magic,” said Stephen Silva, 39. “But that’s tough because the public perception of magicians is that they’re geeky and nerdy, and are just out to trick somebody and make them look foolish. But that’s not what this club is about.”

Will McLaughlin, 12, wrote his name on a playing card during a magic trick at a Witch City Assembly magic club meeting. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

A chief focus is on recruiting young people to join their chapter of the Society of Young Magicians, which was growing until COVID hit.

“It was so rewarding to watch these kids come into the club very shy, then watch them come out of their shell,” said Eddie Gardner, who used to own a magic shop in Peabody. “Once a kid gets the bug, they become creative, they come up with ideas, and the next thing you know they’re standing in front of the club, performing a trick that has everyone asking ‘How did you do that?’ That’s magic.”

Of course, we’re not just talking about any old magic club here. This is a magic club in Salem, a city long associated with witches, black magic, and the occult. But, club members stress, their brand of performance magic has nothing to do with spells and potions. It’s about connecting with people who share a similar interest, and doing it in a way that has become all-too-rare: in-person.

Which is why the one potential recruit who showed up on this night is generating so much excitement. His name is Ron Bennett; he’s a 63-year-old from Amesbury; and he’s already very good at magic.

“Who is this guy?” Marc Ross, 77, asks as he watches Bennett demonstrate his chops with a few smooth card tricks.

Ross is a longtime fixture of the scene, having started magic at 14. He thought he knew everyone there is to know locally, but Bennett has him tingling with the magic of connecting with someone through a shared love.

“Make sure we get his contact info!” Ross shouts at no one in particular.

“This is what the world should be,” he continues. “It really is.”

Bill Jensen dons a festive tie at a Witch City Assembly magic club meeting to recruit new members. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe





Billy Baker can be reached at billy.baker@globe.com. Follow him on Instagram @billy_baker.