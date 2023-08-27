Shrinking California Still Dreams, but More Modestly

“Everybody knew that there was no prejudice or discrimination of any kind, that the streets were paved with gold and anybody could be somebody; it was the land of the future,” recalled Adrian Dove, the longtime chairperson of the Kingdom Day Parade in South Los Angeles.

That allure helped make it a cultural, economic, and political force. For 170 years, growth was constant and expansion felt boundless. And it was easy to be drawn in by the lore.

LOS ANGELES — California has long beckoned with its coastal beauty and bustle — the magnetic pull of Hollywood, the power of Silicon Valley.

By early 2020, California’s population had soared to nearly 40 million residents, with another 10 million expected in the coming decades.

Then, with the coronavirus pandemic and its aftermath, the trend reversed: The state lost more people than it gained in each of the past three years and shrank to less than 39 million people. Recent data released by the state Finance Department now offers a stunning prediction: The population could stagnate for the next four decades.

Suddenly, the Golden State, so proudly aware of its popularity, finds itself having to rethink its identity.

When Dove moved as a child to Los Angeles from Dallas in 1945, he felt a sense of freedom when it came to his ambitions. Graduating from Compton High School, he went on to study at Harvard University. But now, at 88 years old, Dove acknowledges that similar trajectories can feel unattainable to many in a region that he believes has plenty of resources but struggles to spread the wealth.

“California is still the dream,” he said, “but there’s not enough for everybody.”

That feeling reverberates around the state as rents soar, the median sale price of a single-family home hovers around $830,000, and homeless encampments proliferate. The promise of easy living in Mediterranean weather has faded in the shadow of a housing crisis.

“We’re witnessing the death of the thing that really made California great, which was its middle class,” said writer Héctor Tobar, 60, whose novels have explored the economic divide in the state.

“What fueled the boom in population was the new subdivisions; it was people migrating here to get a taste of middle-class life. And today California is divided more than ever into rich and poor.”

Tobar’s own father was able to access that middle-class life, arriving from Guatemala with a sixth-grade education but managing to eventually obtain an associate degree and find work in the hotel industry. California living, he insisted, meant that his son would grow taller than him. “I guessed that we would grow up to be this race of giants,” Tobar said. “It was a place of plenty and opportunity.”

The reasons for the plateau are not surprising. Fertility rates have declined as couples wait longer to have children, focusing on education or establishing their careers. Which can often mean having fewer children or none. At the same time, the death rate is expected to rise as the baby boomer generation ages.

The most variable, and perhaps critical, component to the expected population is migration.

It is not a new phenomenon for people to leave the state to get a new job, find a lower cost of living, or be closer to family. But when COVID-19 restrictions were in place, those factors were amplified. Workers were allowed to perform the same job remotely in another state while dramatically cutting their expenses. And immigration came to a standstill.

Eric McGhee, a senior fellow with the Public Policy Institute of California, said those leaving make up about 1 percent or 2 percent of the total population, not the exodus some would believe. (“Tell me: Where are you going to go?” former governor Jerry Brown once mused as he dismissed the popular notion that Californians were headed elsewhere en masse.) But, McGhee noted, those departures send a disconcerting signal about the lifestyle available in California, that the state is less welcoming to lower-wage workers and younger generations.

“There is this kind of broader philosophical question that has to do with why are we losing people to other states?” he said. “Why is it that California, which has these very dynamic industries, can’t seem to accommodate the people who want to be here?”

Politically, California’s influence could shrink while other states like Texas and Florida grow. California already lost a congressional district for the first time in its history, after the 2020 Census, and could eventually lose more.

A dearth of young people and immigrants also will mean less consumer spending, and a smaller labor force, threatening the dynamism that has fueled California’s growth for decades.

California is already in a constant state of bumping up against its boundaries: the dramatic swings between flood and drought; an intractable homeless crisis that has increased tension in many cities; the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Even Hollywood has lost its luster as the ongoing strikes reveal deep problems for the movie industry in a digital era.

America has always had a frontier mentality, but perhaps that should be re-imagined, said Chris Tilly, a professor of urban planning and sociology at UCLA.

“Maybe it’s time for us to grow up and realize we live in a world of limits,” he said. “That could be a level of maturity. If California is in a position to lead the country and come to terms with its limitations on growth, that could be a way California could still be in the lead. Which could really be an interesting twist.”