Congress is stunting state-approved cannabis industry’s growth

It is high time Congress abandon its flat-earth policy toward marijuana and the state-regulated cannabis market (“Stop taxing marijuana companies as illegal dealers,” Editorial, Aug. 23).

Continuing to classify the cannabis plant as a federally illegal substance in the same category as heroin defies both common sense and scientific and cultural consensus. It also prevents state-licensed businesses from effectively competing with the unregulated market by denying these retailers the ability to take standard tax deductions, qualify for small business loans, establish conventional relationships with banks and other financial lenders, and seek bankruptcy protection.

According to a 2022 economic report conducted by the industry, the legal cannabis industry now supports more than 400,000 full-time employees. Congress must amend federal law so that these growing numbers of state-compliant businesses, and the millions of Americans who patronize them, are no longer subject to policies that undermine their ability to conduct their operations safely and effectively.