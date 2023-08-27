Citizens’ assembly. Random sample of regular folks. Sounds good.

A citizens’ assembly is an intriguing notion to repair the state of our politics (“It’s like jury duty, but for getting things done,” Ideas, Aug. 20). In essence it recalls William F. Buckley’s old line — “I would rather be governed by the first 2,000 people in the telephone directory than …” — though with an idea modernized and trimmed in number. A larger number of people than the 36 cited by the authors would be more representative but unwieldy. There’s an optimal number somewhere.

Kevin Curtis