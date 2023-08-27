scorecardresearch Skip to main content
Boston Triathlon celebrates 15th anniversary race; Breno Melo and Alice Alberts claim winner’s medals

By Amin Touri Globe Staff,Updated August 27, 2023, 1 hour ago
Alice Alberts, an IRONMAN Lake Placid champion, dominated the women's division at Sunday's Boston Triathlon.Patrick McDermott/Getty Images for IRONMAN

The Boston Triathlon returned to the city on Sunday for its 15th anniversary, with hundreds of competitors, swimming, biking, and running through South Boston and Dorchester.

The showpiece event was the Olympic triathlon, featuring a 1.5-kilometer (0.93 miles) swim, a 40-kilometer (24.8 miles) bike ride, and a 10-kilometer (6.2 miles) run, which saw Breno Melo claim the win in the elite men’s division in 1 hour, 53 minutes, and 29 seconds, with Alice Alberts finishing just 18 seconds back to win the women’s crown.

No other competitor in either division finished within four minutes of Melo or Alberts, that latter of whom blazed the 10K run in 36 minutes, 53 seconds — an average pace of 6:07 per mile — to finish over five minutes ahead of the next fastest woman.

The day also included a sprint triathlon (with each leg covering half the distance of an Olympic race), which was won by Stephen Mais (1 hour, 26 seconds) and Ava Bullock (1 hour, 7 minutes, 24 seconds).


Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.

