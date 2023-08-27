California’s Louis Lappe finishes dominant Little League World Series run with walkoff homer

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Louis Lappe hit a walkoff homer and California beat Curacao, 6-5, in the Little League World Series championship on Sunday, despite giving up a four-run lead.

Lappe flipped his bat and threw his arms in the air as he trotted around the bases, leaping onto home plate before he was greeted by his teammates surrounding the batter’s box. The leadoff hitter in the bottom of the sixth inning, Lappe lofted the second pitch he saw just beyond the left-field fence for his fifth longball of the tournament.

Curacao tied the game in the fifth on Nasir El-Ossais’s grand slam to center. Nasir also drove in a run in the third.