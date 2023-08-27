Dolphins receiver Daewood Davis out of hospital after being carted off field

“He’s doing better than last night in terms of strength,” McDaniel said. “There were certain things that we were worried about that were avoided. But we’ll continue monitoring him extensively as he’s in the protocol. I know that there are certainly a lot of guys that are very, very, very happy and relieved to see him.”

Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Davis was at the Dolphins’ facility and will be further evaluated.

Miami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Daewood Davis was released from a Jacksonville hospital Sunday morning and is in the NFL’s concussion protocol after he was carted off the field during the fourth quarter of Miami’s preseason game against the Jaguars on Saturday night.

Davis was trying to catch a pass from James Blackman in the fourth quarter when he took a hard hit from Jacksonville’s Dequan Jackson, who was flagged for unnecessary roughness. Davis remained down on the field motionless, was carted off in an immobilized position, and taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

The Dolphins later updated that Davis was conscious and had movement in all of his extremities.

After Davis was carted off, McDaniel and Jaguars coach Doug Pederson spoke on the field and agreed to stop the game with 8:32 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Jaguars leading, 31-18.

“The emotional roller coaster was real just because there was a lot of guys in the game, including himself, that people, really his teammates, were pumped for — to be in the game and get opportunities to make plays,” McDaniel said after the game. “And there’s not really a playbook for things of that nature. You could see in the collective faces of both teams their mind wasn’t on playing football at all. So (I) thought it was inappropriate to play football.”

Browns’ Grant out for season

Jakeem Grant Sr.’s inspiring comeback with the Browns came to an abrupt, painful stop.

Grant, who was signed last year to fix Cleveland’s return game, will miss his second straight season with an injury after hurting his right knee on the opening kickoff in Saturday’s exhibition game in Kansas City.

Grant had worked his way back from an Achilles’ tendon tear only to suffer another major injury the first time he touched the ball for Cleveland in a game. He signed a three-year, $10 million contract as a free agent in 2022.

“Very disappointed for Jakeem,” coach Kevin Stefanski said. “To see a guy that worked so hard to come back from the previous injuries. I just marvel at his strength and I know his teammates do as well, so that’s a tough one. We had high hopes for Jakeem.”

The team placed Grant on injured reserve.

The 31-year-old had been making progress in training camp and was poised to handle return duties this season before getting hurt while being tackled against the Chiefs. Stefanski did not provide any specifics on Grant’s injury.

The Browns have internal candidates — wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, running backs Demetric Felton and Jerome Ford among them — to replace Grant on punts and kickoffs, but Stefanski said the club will explore outside options. Teams must cut their rosters down to 53 players by Tuesday.

Grant’s injury was the most significant, but the Browns had other notable players get hurt in the 33-32 loss to the Chiefs.

Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward sustained a concussion, at least his fourth in the past six years. Ward missed three games last season with a head injury.

Ward’s latest injury could jeopardize him being ready for the Sept. 10 opener against Cincinnati, but Stefanski stressed he’s merely in the league protocols and the Browns will monitor his progress.

Also, linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk sustained a knee injury and will be out “multiple weeks,” Stefanski said.

On a positive note, wide receiver Marquise Goodwin has been cleared to practice after being sidelined with blood clots in his legs and lungs.

The Browns signed the 32-year-old Goodwin as a free agent in April to bring speed to their receiving corps. Goodwin can now take part in on-field activities.

Stefanski didn’t want to put a timetable on Goodwin’s potential return to games.

“We’ll integrate him as we can and as he allows and with keeping the medical side fully involved in those type of decisions,” he said. “But where that goes from here, I’m not sure, but I think it’s a good positive first step to take him off that (non-football injury) list.”

Broncos cut Hinton

Among the Broncos’ first handful of cuts was wide receiver Kendall Hinton, who famously filled in at quarterback against the Saints in 2020 when all four QBs on the roster were deemed ineligible for violating the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.

Hinton, who played quarterback in his early days at Wake Forest, was plucked off the team’s practice squad on less than a day’s notice after the league banned Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, Jeff Driskel, and Blake Bortles from playing.

After running back Phillip Lindsay took a couple of Wildcat snaps to start the game, Hinton went in and operated a skeleton playbook, running twice for 7 yards and completing just 1 of 9 passes for 13 yards with one sack in Denver’s 31-3 loss.

Hinton made the Broncos’ roster as a receiver in 2021 and ‘22 and caught 39 passes for 486 yards and a touchdown.