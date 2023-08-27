Hunter Goodman, in MLB debut, helps Rockies end six-game slide with a win over the Orioles

Batting sixth and playing first base, Goodman was 2 for 4. He flied out in the second, struck out in the fifth, hit an RBI single off Ryan Flaherty in the sixth for a 3-1 lead, and reached on an infield single against Yennier Cano (1-3) leading off the ninth with the score 4-all.

Goodman was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 amateur draft and the 23-year-old was only bumped up to Triple A earlier this month. After hitting .371 with nine and 33 RBIs in 15 games at Triple A, Goodman was brought up to the Rockies when they released Jurickson Profar.

BALTIMORE — Hunter Goodman had two hits, an RBI, and scored the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning of his major league debut to lead Colorado over the Baltimore Orioles, 4-3, Sunday and stop the Rockies’ six-game losing streak.

Goodman advanced on shortstop Gunnar Henderson’s throwing error, took third on Michael Toglia’s groundout and scored on a groundout by Elias Díaz.

Justin Lawrence (4-6) retired Anthony Santander for the final out of the eighth and struck out two in a perfect ninth.

Colorado (49-81), one loss from its fifth straight losing season, was the first team since 1900 to lose six in a row while holding a lead in the sixth inning or later of all six games.

Pinch-hitter Ryan O’Hearn tied the game 3-3 for the Orioles with an eighth-inning homer off Jake Bird.

Ryan Mountcastle went 1 for 3 with a walk for AL-best Baltimore (81-49) and has reached base in 34 of his 35 starts since returning from the injured list on July 9.

Rockies starter Ty Blach allowed one and three hits in seven innings with a season-high six strikeouts. He made five starts with the Orioles and entered 0-2 with an 18.47 ERA over 6⅓ Innings at Camden Yards.

Brendan Rodgers hit an RBI single in the fourth and Michael Toglia homered for a 2-0 lead in the fifth, but Cedric Mullins homered over the right-field scoreboard in the bottom half.

Flaherty, scratched Wednesday because of what the team called general soreness, allowed three runs and seven hits in 5⅔ innings.

The game was delayed for five minutes in the bottom of the first inning because of a swarm of honey bees in left-center field.