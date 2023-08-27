Justin Verlander sharp as Astros rout Tigers before heading to Boston for series against the Red Sox

The 40-year-old, three-time Cy Young award winner pitched against one of his former teams in a ballpark where he’s still adored for the second time this season. Verlander made his season debut in May with the New York Mets at Comerica Park against Detroit, which drafted him No. 2 overall in 2004 and traded him to to the Astros in 2017.

Verlander (10-6) gave up just two hits, walked two and hit three batters for career victory No. 254, pulling him into a tie for 43rd on the all-time list with Hall of Famers Jack Morris and Red Faber .

Justin Verlander struck out seven over five scoreless innings in Detroit and Kyle Tucker hit his 26th homer in the third inning, helping the Houston Astros rout the Tigers, 17-4, before moving on to Boston for their second series against the Red Sox in one week’s time.

Advertisement

Houston reacquired Verlander, who helped the franchise win two World Series championships, nearly a month ago from the Mets to bolster its chances of contending for the AL West title or a wild card. He is 4-1 this season with the Astros and hasn’t given up a run in two straight starts.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Verlander exited the game with a 3-0 lead and Houston had a seven-run cushion in the seventh after Mauricio Dubon and Martin Maldonado hit back-to-back homers off Tyler Holton, who allowed four runs and five hits in 1⅔ innings.

The Astros didn’t let up, scoring seven runs in the eighth inning on Jeremy Pena’s three-run triple off Andrew Vasquez and Yainer Diaz’s two-run homer off a 63-mph fastball from backup catcher Carson Kelly.

Alex Faedo (2-5) gave up three runs, seven hits and four walks, including one with the bases loaded, in 4⅔ innings to take the loss.

Miguel Cabrera prevented the shutout, hitting a three-run homer to make it 14-3 in the eighth. It was career homer No. 510, breaking a tie for 26th on the all-time list with Gary Sheffield.

Advertisement

Cabrera’s 1,871 RBIs broke an 11th place tie with Mel Ott. He has 3,151 career hits, pulling him within one hit of an 18th place tie with Paul Waner.

Mets beat Angels, send message to Ohtani

Pete Alonso hit a tying double in the eighth inning and Rafael Ortega a winning single in the ninth to boost the Mets past the Los Angeles Angels, 3-2, in New York and stop a four-game losing streak.

The Angels’ Shohei Ohtani went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts and was 3 for 9 with three runs, two steals and an RBI in his first series since the Angels said he tore a ligament in his right elbow while pitching Wednesday.

Mets reliever Adam Ottavino (1-4) struck out one in a perfect ninth for his first win since last Oct. 4.

The had a message for Othani when he walked to the plate in the first inning Sunday: “PLEASE DON’T BREAK ANYTHING ELSE, SHOHEI” read an all-capital letters plea next to his photo on the giant 17,400-square-foot center-field videoboard at Citi Field.

Ohtani’s foul ball in the first inning Saturday night damaged a video panel in right field as the crowd gasped.