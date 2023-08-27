Patriots add to offensive line depth, trade for Browns tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds, Wheatley boasts size as a development prospect. He can serve as a depth piece while the Patriots manage their growing number of injuries on the offensive line. New England’s options at tackle have dwindled, as Calvin Anderson remains on the non-football injury list, Riley Reiff exited the preseason finale with an ankle injury, and Conor McDermott has not practiced in over a week.

The 26-year-old Wheatley played in two preseason games this year for the Browns, taking snaps on both the right and left side. He has yet to appear in an NFL game, having only spent time on practice squads since entering the league in 2021.

The Patriots are trading running back Pierre Strong to Cleveland in exchange for offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr., a league source confirmed Sunday morning.

Wheatley played tight end in college, first at Michigan for three years before transferring to Stony Brook and then Morgan State. After going undrafted in 2020, he decided to play for a team in the Spring League, a six-week pro showcase, and later signed with the Chicago Bears.

Wheatley spent the 2021 season on Chicago’s practice squad, before getting released in May 2022. He then signed with the Las Vegas Raiders but was waived three months later. The Patriots worked him out in August 2022, according to a league source, but he remained unsigned. After Week 2 last season, Wheatley signed with the Browns.

Strong, meanwhile, was slated to round out New England’s backfield behind Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott. He was expected to contribute as a third-down, pass-catching back and as a kick returner. Strong, a fourth-round draft pick, ran the fastest 40-yard dash time among all running back prospects at the combine in 2022.

With Strong out of the picture, wide receiver/running back Ty Montgomery will likely take on the role as the third-down back. Montgomery missed the majority of training camp with a leg injury but recently returned to practice. J.J. Taylor could also be in the mix.

The Patriots have been active ahead of Tuesday’s roster cutdown deadline. On Saturday, they released defensive tackle Carl Davis and cornerback Quandre Mosley.

