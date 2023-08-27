Patriots release 11 players; cutdown day is Tuesday

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots got an early jump on their roster cuts, releasing 11 players Sunday.

The team waived linebacker Diego Fagot with an injury designation, safety Brad Hawkins, cornerbacks Quandre Mosely and Rodney Randle, tight ends Johnny Lumpkin and Scotty Washington, running back C.J. Marable, offensive tackle Micah Vanterpool, defensive tackle Justus Tavai, and linebacker Carson Wells.

The players were not spotted during Sunday’s portion of practice open to the media. None of the moves came as a surprise.